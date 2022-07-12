The article “Fairness is one concern over transgender women in competitive sports” printed in the July 8 edition of Southern Maryland News continues the LGBTQ activists’ false narrative that anyone who objects to eradicating the distinction of women from men is trying to “use the trans community and other marginalized folks in general as a boogeyman.” That is untrue.
The activists’ efforts are trying to make the uniqueness of girls and women disappear and to preempt girls and women in competitive sports and economic endeavors. Every person, regardless of gender or sexual preference, deserves respect but the rights of biological girls and women must not be disregarded or eliminated in the name of gender equity.
Personal safety for girls and women and the preservation of girls’ competitive sports for biological girls and women in high school and college competitive sports and scholarships are real issues. It is no more discriminatory to have separate categories for transgender athletes than having separate categories for men’s and women’s sports based on the structural and functional differences by which females and males are distinguished.
A blatant example is of the male who competed for 3 years on the University of Pennsylvania men’s swim team without distinction, declaring as a female and competing and winning the women’s titles because his male biology gave him a physical advantage. It is unfair and disheartening to the girls who have spent most of their lives training for these competitions. Female athletes who object are ostracized. Fear of reprisals for speaking out is real.
Personal safety of biological girls and women in public restrooms, gym dressing facilities and spas is routinely dismissed or downplayed. In Loudoun County, Va., public schools allegedly hid a first attack and sent a boy who identified as “gender fluid” to a second school where he allegedly attacked a second girl.
Most school and athletic facility bathrooms have only one door and a series of not very private stalls. Showers are group showers.
Personal safety concerns extend to correctional facilities where biological females can be forced to share a sleeping cell or showers with biological males identifying as female. Allowing biological males access to biological females’ bathrooms, changing facilities, showers or sleeping rooms is unsafe and unacceptable.
Young teens are often very self-conscious about their bodies and the changes they are experiencing. Young children should not be subjected to mass social media or school indoctrination pushing them to question their sex or to seek puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones or surgery to remove their breasts or sexual organs. In 2007 there was only one pediatric gender clinic in the United States, now there are hundreds, according to Abigail Shrier. Who is making money from this phenomenon? Pharmaceutical companies, doctors, surgeons, psychologists, counselors, pediatric gender clinics, lawyers and nonprofits pushing this agenda.
The left-leaning media, activists and legislators focus on the rights and safety of transgender individuals but give no consideration to the rights, safety or preservation of biological girls and women. That needs to change.
Ella Ennis, Port Republic