These are suggestions I have for the betterment of Charles County.
1. The intersection of routes 210 and 227 in Bryans Road is a major one for the area. There are frequent accidents of which we were victims of a red light runner totaling our van. We know of deaths of others there. We were blessed.
A few weeks prior to our accident I had observed three drivers going through the red light. The day after, our son saw one driver go through it. There should be stripes approaching on Route 210 north and south to warn people as we see in other frequent crash areas. Our hats off to the help we had from the police, the emergency firemen and ambulance personnel, as well as the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center.
2. With the widening of the road in North Indian Head Estate about done, because of a huge area of new homes, we need a light on Matthews Road and Route 227. It is hard to get out now with added townhouses of a few years ago. What will it be when those homes are occupied?
3. Route 228 and Western Parkway, also a busy intersection, needs to have the east to north turn lane lengthened with a hard surface. The pot holes would bury half a tire. Gravel doesn’t work. There are many new homes being built for that access turn as well.
4. Western Charles County is a neglected area. Little to no mowing along the roads, branches hanging too close on the sides by the two-lane roads, no pretty crepe myrtles or some of the landscaping we see in the center of the county in medians, etc.