In the early days of the pandemic, the U.S. Postal Service was a lifeline for me and my parents living on a mile-long dirt road outside of La Plata. Public postal workers delivered masks, seeds for the garden and crucial household goods that otherwise would’ve meant risky trips into town.
But that wasn’t the first time the postal service supported my family. In 1922, my great-great-grandfather quit work as a farmhand and took out a loan to sell household products door-to-door. He and my great-great-grandmother moved their ten children from north of Baltimore to Charles County. His new profession required mailing notices to customers informing them he’d be visiting.
“I think there was a post office almost on every crossroads in those days, and I sent the advanced notices,” his daughter Clara told what was then the Charles County Community College in a 1989 oral history interview.
The agency’s rural free delivery, inspired by European experiments with private letter carrying, empowered my great-great-grandfather’s upward mobility. (America’s racism helped too — “A young colored fellow worked with him,” according to Clara.)
The postal service has grown since then, now providing service at uniform, reasonable rates to all 157 million U.S. addresses, no matter how remote. The agency even handles the last leg of many rural deliveries for private companies like UPS and Fedex.
Until COVID-19, the postal service operated without any public subsidies, but because of the crisis, USPS now needs financial aid. Despite more people getting packages delivered for health reasons, mail revenue has plummeted because of the sputtering economy.
Southern Marylanders shouldn’t shy away from being loud and clear about the postal service’s value. Saving the agency is the rare political issue that isn’t partisan. One poll showed that 90 percent of Republicans and 96 percent of Democrats support postal financial relief.
Unfortunately, many politicians an hour north in Washington aren’t on the same page. Last month, 26 House Republicans joined Democrats to pass a much-needed aid package. But Republican leaders in the Senate and the White House are blocking this bill from becoming law.
Meanwhile, the new head of the USPS, Louis DeJoy — who maintains a financial stake in a logistics corporation that holds contracts with the agency — is focused on cutting costs. Until he came into power, postal workers were doing a phenomenal job of getting people like me and my parents much-needed mail and packages.
But as soon as DeJoy started making service cuts in July, deliveries slowed down.
It makes my heart hurt that some people want to cut the postal service’s funding and even sell it off to private corporations. The Trump administration, spurred by decades of lobbying by the likes of billionaire Charles Koch, has called for privatization, which would weaken service and increase rates.
That would hit rural communities the hardest. Rural Americans rely particularly heavily on the USPS for mail order prescriptions. Veterans, nearly one-quarter of whom live in rural communities, receive 80 percent of their prescriptions through the mail. Also, an estimated 14.5 million rural residents — including my parents — lack broadband access, making them more likely to use the mail for paying bills and keeping in touch with family and friends.
Many farmers also need the USPS for deliveries of seeds and agricultural products. Poultry producers have even relied on postal workers to deliver shipments of live chicks. Now, because of the slowdown, farmers have to worry about their chicks not surviving the trip.
Our postal workers need to know we support them and our representatives need to hear from us that they will not win any votes by undercutting a vital public agency that has served all Americans — wherever they live — for two and a half centuries.