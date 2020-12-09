Sarbanes was generous, effective for Southern Maryland

I would like to add a personal tribute to the life and work of former U.S. Senator Paul Sarbanes, who passed away this week, in recognition of the example he set for all public servants, and his contribution to the prosperity of Southern Maryland.
During my 20 years as executive director and chairman of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland, and a Charles County commissioner, I had the privilege of working with Sen. Sarbanes on many issues. I’d like to share a few examples of his thoughtful and unpretentious, yet very effective brand of leadership.
In the decade of the 1990s Southern Maryland’s leaders engaged in a strategic effort to defend and enhance the commitment to our naval installations at Pax River, St. Inigoes and Indian Head. The federal BRAC commission was given the task of closing or consolidating defense installations, and the competition to keep our bases intact and growing was intense.
We had three critical advantages. First, the missions of our naval bases were critical to the national defense, the cutting-edge work they were doing was vital, and they were doing it better than anyone else in the world.
Second, our local leaders were united in making the case that Southern Maryland was ready to take on any challenges this would present, was pursuing a strategic vision for the future, and with state support would make the infrastructure investments necessary.
And third, the members of our congressional delegation — then-senators Sarbanes and Barbara Mikulski and Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) — were simply the most persuasive and effective advocates in the United States Congress.
This formidable team, with Sen. Sarbanes’ quiet diplomacy and reputation for integrity and piercing intellect, helped Southern Maryland achieve success in all three rounds of BRAC.
The partnership of the community and the Navy here became known nationally as “The Maryland Model.” The BRAC commission transferred 6,000 Navy high-tech and administrative jobs to Pax River, $1 billion in payroll, and the state invested over $350 million (in today’s dollars) in the region’s transportation infrastructure, schools and higher education facilities.
Twenty years later, this transformational event still has a lasting impact on the quality of life and prosperity of the three counties.
Another example of the impact of Paul Sarbanes’ generosity of spirit was many years ago when I participated in an exchange program with the chief executive of Portsmouth, England. He hosted me for two weeks in the UK, and I was his host for two weeks in Southern Maryland.
I made sure he saw a large slice of our history and the workings of government at all levels. In Washington, D.C., we visited the Capitol and our members of Congress.
The few minutes of Sen. Sarbanes’ time that I requested became a personal guided tour into the recesses of the Library of Congress, where to our astonishment, the senator opened a file box containing the original papers of one of my British guest’s American ancestors, who had negotiated the treaty ending the Mexican War in 1848, and his handwritten correspondence with Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln.
Needless to say, this was one of the most unforgettable highlights of his visit. The personal care and attention Sen. Sarbanes gave to planning our visit that day left an indelible impression on my guest.
Reflecting on the elected leaders I’ve known over the past half-century, Sen. Sarbanes is one of a handful whose intellect, integrity and ability to make a difference on the issues that matter the most, made a deep and lasting impression on everyone who had the privilege to know him.