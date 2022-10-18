Of the local elections to be decided on Nov. 8, I would argue the outcome of the St. Mary’s County school board election between Dorothy Andrews and Marsha Williams is of utmost importance.

Both candidates promote their advocacy for parents, students and teachers. However, Williams’ responses to a teachers’ union questionnaire reveals the underlying nature of her advocacy. For example, she opposes allocating public funding to home and privately schooled students. If the public schools are doing so well, why are they afraid of school choice?