This is in response to the article in the June 2 edition of Southern Maryland News titled “Speakers pan school library book policy,” which discussed public comments on a plan proposed by Jana Post, a member of the Calvert County Board of Education. According to the article, Post proposed the establishment of four committees to vet the selection and purchasing of library materials for county schools. In addition, there would be a school-based “reconsideration committee” at each school, along with “various subcommittees.” Death by a thousand committees.
This is a solution in search of a problem. A solution that’s storming across the nation these days removing “dangerous” materials from schools, like the beautiful poem “The Hill We Climb” by Amanda Gorman, read by the author at the last presidential inauguration. Or “The Life of Rosa Parks” by Kathleen Connors. Or “Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass” by himself. Yeah, that’s some really shocking material.
Of course reading material must be reviewed to be age appropriate. That’s why we have educators and librarians trained in child development and education employed by our public schools who taxpayers pay to do just this. Committees of parents without such training with the authority to remove titles from library shelves based on their own personal preferences and prejudices (we all have them) means the title is not only unavailable to their own children, but to all students at that school or in the county, and therefore authority over children that are not their own.
Calvert County Public Schools should resist the temptation to join the band that somehow thinks freedom is freedom from books and new ideas and difficult subjects, not exposure to them.
To quote Amanda Gorman’s poem, “And so we lift our gazes not to what stands between us,/ but what stands before us./ We close the divide because we know,/ to put our future first, we must first put our differences aside.”