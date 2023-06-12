This is in response to the article in the June 2 edition of Southern Maryland News titled “Speakers pan school library book policy,” which discussed public comments on a plan proposed by Jana Post, a member of the Calvert County Board of Education. According to the article, Post proposed the establishment of four committees to vet the selection and purchasing of library materials for county schools. In addition, there would be a school-based “reconsideration committee” at each school, along with “various subcommittees.” Death by a thousand committees.

This is a solution in search of a problem. A solution that’s storming across the nation these days removing “dangerous” materials from schools, like the beautiful poem “The Hill We Climb” by Amanda Gorman, read by the author at the last presidential inauguration. Or “The Life of Rosa Parks” by Kathleen Connors. Or “Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass” by himself. Yeah, that’s some really shocking material.


