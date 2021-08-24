We are experiencing an abundance of caution and lack of common sense by the St. Mary's County health officer, the superintendent of schools and the board of education.
The risk to children younger than 20 years from COVID-19 is minimal: 16% of total cases and 10 deaths statewide as of Aug. 19. So, why are school children being required to wear masks when they are not at significant risk? It is a fact that the morbidity and mortality risk of children is high for the seasonal influenzas, yet teachers and students were never required to wear masks.
The wearing of masks in public schools is a correlation of “local community transmission levels of COVID” and vaccination status. The illogic of this approach is that community transmission per 100,000 people is not necessarily representative of transmission in schools because of the disparate susceptibility of adults. According to the CDC (science brief – July 9, 2021), “The evidence to date suggests that staff-to-student and student-to-student transmission are not the primary means of exposure to SARS-CoV-2 among infected children. Several studies have also concluded that students are not the primary sources of exposure to SARS CoV-2 among adults in a school setting.”
I think mandatory vaccination violates 21 U.S. Code § 360bbb–3 - Authorization for medical products for use in emergencies, which states that the emergency use authorization of unapproved vaccines requires the secretary of health and human services to “ensure that individuals to whom the product is administered are informed of the option to accept or refuse administration of the product.” The decision of whether to mask children should also be voluntary and made by parents and family doctors, not overzealous county bureaucrats.
The superintendent of schools would have people believe that his hands are tied. Not true. According to the Maryland Department of Health and the Maryland State Department of Education (COVID-19 Guidance issued on July 23, 2021), “Each local school system, nonpublic school and childcare program may set their own policies and procedures for their schools, students/children, teachers and staff. Each local school system, nonpublic school and childcare program may set their own policies regarding masks and face coverings. Decisions about in-person education should not be based on the level of vaccination of teachers, staff or eligible students/children.”
On Aug. 11, at the St. Mary's board of education meeting, the superintendent of schools gleefully analogized the wearing of masks in schools with wearing seat belts in an aircraft. The false analogy is that seat belts are not a “feel good” measure providing a misleading sense of protection, unlike masks with questionable filtering effectiveness.
A tremendous public disservice, spurred by fear, hysteria and ignorance, occurred when the public schools were unnecessarily closed on March 12, 2020, and remained closed to in-person classroom instruction for many months. From its beginning, COVID-19 should have been treated in a like manner with influenza in the schools, but with additional precautions for staff-to-staff transmission.
Vernon Gray, California