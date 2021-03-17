My name is Lauren Compton. I am 13 and I live in Charles County. I am currently in eighth grade at Piccowaxen Middle School. I am in the Scholars Course of Study and a member of the Junior Honor Society. The reason I am telling you this is because my letter is about the current state of virtual learning. Some kids I hear are doing fine, but my school week is only somewhat short of chaos. You may think I’m over exaggerating, but I’m not.
My school day starts at 6:45 a.m. I wake up, get dressed, eat breakfast and so on. My first class of the week is English. This class is one of my favorites because of the discussions we have, but sometimes it’s also my least favorite. My teacher assigns one or two assignments on Monday for classwork, and two more to be due on Wednesday. At first, it doesn’t seem like a lot, but when you add the homework of all of my other classes plus high school prep, you have a fully planned week. The rest of my classes have varying complications along this line. If each class assigns one assignment for homework, I already have five potential assignments due tomorrow or Wednesday. Not to mention internet quality.
If an assignment doesn’t go through or if I forget to send an assignment in, I may not know or realize it until next week. My teachers don’t follow up with me very often if I’m missing an assignment or two and there is no way for me to know if they did or did not receive my assignment. Those internet problems are the cause of my NHI (not handed in) assignments this year. An NHI gets a zero for a grade.
For as long as I can remember, I have been a student who works hard to learn and keep my grades up. I do what I have to do to get A’s and I am proud of that. But there are problems with the system that can make it hard to know if my work is received.
I know I’m not the only person who is struggling this much, and I need to know which comes first, health or school? Some nights I’m awake until 10 p.m. doing an English or other assignment that is due the following day. Part of that is because I procrastinate a bit, but also because I have other activities like my harp lessons, my flute lessons, theater and golf, just to name a few.
This whole experience is very stressful and tiring and if it’s going to be like this next year, I may home school. The recommended time spent on a computer for kids our age is two hours. Right now, we spend six hours not including homework. One suggestion I have is that we do weekly packets. This was much easier to manage and we never had to worry about internet complications. The only problem I can think of with it is maybe the long lines at the school and the use of so much paper.
This letter was not meant to be delivered as complaining, but as fact. This is what’s really going on from a student’s perspective. I know the teachers are working hard as well and I appreciate that, but the students need to be heard too; everyone does. Thank you for your time.