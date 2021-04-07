Parents need to give close attention to what children are taught in school. The racist indoctrination of school children is occurring. See “Social Justice: Talking About Race and Privilege: Lesson Plan for Middle and High School Students” at the National Association of School Psychologists’ website. It is also taught to elementary school children.
After establishing “positive rapport” (trust) with students, teachers and facilitators re-educate children to be “color conscious” on the premise that otherwise, the children cannot be aware of racism and their complicity. The concept of racism is enlarged from simply individual thought (prejudice) and behavior (discrimination) and radical groups such as the KKK to encompass “systemic racism,” an entire societal system consisting of oppressors (whites) and the oppressed (non-whites) based on victimization by white supremacy and privilege.
White supremacy is a dominant population comprised of white-skinned people and does not mean an actual belief in the superiority of white people. The lesson plan describes “white privilege” as the “unearned advantages and benefits” of being white and “the mistaken notion of individual meritocracy and deservedness (hard work, family values, and the like).” Note the opposition to individual meritocracy in which people advance by the merits of individual talents, abilities and effort. Individual merit conflicts with group identities, conformity and equal outcomes. Hard work and family values are norms of the dominant white culture.
African American and Hispanic students are not exempt from indoctrination. For example, the lesson plan states, “If a classroom has a majority African American population, the class might focus on what it means to experience privilege if they are Christian or speak English,” or “If your class is majority Hispanic and Christian, you could have a conversation about the privilege of being Christian in America.”
To the question “Should the United States be a color-blind nation?” the lesson plan’s suggested answer is “The U.S. should not be a color-blind nation. People should recognize individuals’ ethnicity and their own.” The lesson rejects the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and the Civil Rights movement’s goal that people should be judged by the content of their character rather than the color of their skin.
The concept of “white privilege” is stereotyping, “white guilt” is scapegoating, and “white fragility” is the reluctance of whites to confess their guilt, show remorse, and atone through the redistribution of resources to remedy group disparities. Color consciousness is intended to dislodge “whiteness” from its position of dominance.
Identity-obsessed ideologues inculcate school children to believe in a “social justice” system consisting of diverse group identities, equity reparations to compensate for group disparities and unequal outcomes, and inclusion in a collectivist society. Diversity is a euphemism for multiculturalism, and social justice is a pseudonym for socialism. Diversity is the disunity of hyphenated identities and disaffection with patriotic assimilation.
The whole function of education has become to foster multiculturalism and democratic socialism. To subject school children who lack critical thinking skills to political, sociological and psychological brainwashing is child abuse. The lesson plan advises using “Vegas rules: what is discussed during this lesson/class should stay in the classroom,” presumably to keep parents uninformed. School board members must be held accountable for their failure to safeguard children from racist doctrines. School choice is needed to protect children from public schools and its equal outcomes of intolerance, ignorance and racism.
Mary Broadhurst, California