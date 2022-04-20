Upon the birth of a child, the parents typically hold certain hopes for the child’s future. A characteristic American aspiration is that each generation will have a better life than the prior through greater opportunities. The primary avenue to an improved life is through education. However, many parents have no choice but to place their faith and trust in the public schools to help achieve that outcome for their children.
The fundamental role of public schools is to teach children how to learn. The most foundational of the learning skills is literacy — the ability to proficiently read and write. Literacy should be considered a basic human right because it is liberating and transformative. The primary focus of kindergarten through Grade 3 must be teaching kids how to read with a goal that all students can read at grade level by the end of third grade.
Unfortunately, public schools are failing to teach children to proficiently read and write. For example, the Maryland State Department of Education’s “Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program” fall 2021 data for the St. Mary’s public schools reveals that only 24% of Grade 3 students met or exceeded proficiency in English language arts (literacy).
At its Jan. 26, 2022, meeting, the St. Mary's board of education seemed more concerned with how to discount the assessment data; however, the pre-COVID-19 reading proficiency was already poor. Why did no one question the reason for this long-term failure? Are children the victims of low expectations or is this the nature of an equity lens? Is the St. Mary's school system in compliance with Maryland’s “Ready to Read Act” of 2019?
It comes as no surprise that the teachers’ union is opposed to student assessment tests as it discloses the disparity with classroom grades and graduation rates despite functional illiteracy, which renders graduation a certificate of attendance rather than achievement. One need only consider the number of college-entry students who require remedial reading courses and fail to complete college to recognize this fact. Essentially, in the words of Thomas More (1478-1535), “Many are schooled but few are educated.”
According to the St. Mary's school system, the foundational reading skills include “phonological awareness” and “phonics and decoding,” the difference being that phonological awareness is auditory while phonics is visual. How intensive are the phonics curricula?
Given the dismal reading proficiency in the public schools, I think children would be better served if home-schooled through the third grade, and parents used McGuffey’s Eclectic Primer and Readers of 1837 to 1857. If education is evidence-based, then the evidence is clear that the public schools are miserably failing to teach children to read and write.
The time has come for a “new normal” in St. Mary's public schools where children fully achieve reading and writing proficiency by the third grade. I bring your attention to the board of education candidacy of Dorothy Andrews as a person to support in this regard.
Vernon Gray, California