I want to thank Chopticon High School and St. Mary's County Department of Recreation and Parks for hosting middle school basketball and cheerleading on Sundays throughout the winter season. Recreation and parks put together a great youth sports program, but kudos to Principal Marc Pirner and Athletic Director (and current 3A State Champion baseball coach) Ray Sapp for their vision to host these games at CHS.
Chopticon High doesn’t have to do this. CHS chooses to do something great for our community, while doing a great thing for CHS. The Chopticon athletic boosters run a great snack bar — best snack bar in the tri-county area — and they make money for CHS athletic programs. This is a “win-win” program for Chopticon High, recreation and parks, and for constituents of St Mary’s County.
Games go on all day and the gym is packed with people. No doubt this program is extra work for the high school staff. Surely the foot traffic and games causes extra wear and tear on the gym. But this is how our school facilities should be used, not sitting idle, being preserved exclusively for school use. Too many of our St. Mary's public school facilities are entirely underutilized, for reasons that aren’t transparent.
By Maryland state law, local boards of education are required to encourage community use of school facilities (Md. Code Ann., Educ. § 7-108). In my opinion our board of education chooses not to encourage community use of schools, and its coming at increasing cost to St Mary’s taxpayers.
We have to drive and pay, so the board doesn’t have to fulfill their legal responsibility. This is getting old. St Mary’s County is the worst in the state when it comes to community use of schools. Our school use policies are antiquated, inconsistent and poorly managed.
As long as the board chooses to maintain prohibitive school usage policies, a debate about paying tens of millions of dollars for more public facilities is inevitable. I strongly encourage the board to look at the great partnership Chopticon High School has with the county's recreation and parks department to encourage community use of this public facility. It is the school board's job, according to state law, to ensure every school in our county is making a similar effort.