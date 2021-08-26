Recently the Calvert County Board of Education led a discussion about implementing a new curriculum in our public schools supposedly to eliminate racism. As someone pointed out, the policy of assuring fairness and equality to all students has always been a part of Calvert’s philosophy.
Though a few may not agree, we must seriously examine the Marxist theory of critical race theory, which tries to blame all whites for anything people of color may not experience: Family support, married parents, Christian beliefs, homeownership, higher education, citizenship, high paying jobs, etc. Dubbed as the critical race theory, and in conjunction with the 1619 Project, this falsehood is the idea of Marxist followers who wish to destroy America and our Constitution.
Those who have studied history know that this idea has been attempted for centuries by Europeans to destroy another nation by destroying its core values; in our case, to destroy our Christian foundation and American way of life. Those who are blind enough to support such nonsense will soon learn that it would be too late to reverse the damage once our children from kindergarten through the university level have been indoctrinated and have adopted this socialist agenda, the real goal of critical race theory.
Critical race theory is the attempt to convince people of one group that there is no hope, assumably because they have not been treated equally by another group of people. This is reverse racism and cultural terrorism. It is an attempt to destroy all of our core beliefs and Christian foundations of family, fairness and hard work.
The focus is to create mistrust, division and anger. Those pushing this Marxist idea are not interested in equality or “love for our neighbor,” but in destroying sexual boundaries, as seen on Netflix, in Hollywood and other sources, and erasing guilt for perverted acts and destroying individuality.
There is nothing that encourages self-control or responsibility. Once the institutions of learning, family and morality are destroyed, socialism will rule. The government decides what is equal or fair. People who do not think for themselves are easily controlled. Thus, we become slaves, judged by our color, rather than by our character. But we are not defined by our color, as many people of color have proven.
America is about individual equality, not group control. As a self-governing people we have a color-blind constitution that recognizes our individuality. The government’s job is to get out of our way, not control what we believe. However, equal opportunity does not mean equal outcome.
If we fail to reach our goal, we try again. Every American can be a triple “A” citizen if he/she is encouraged at home to have a positive Attitude, and has the Ability and Ambition to achieve his/her goal, regardless of the color of his/her skin.
But critical race theory wants those of color to think of themselves as hopeless, regardless of their efforts. As our borders show, millions are still coming to America, proving that America is not a racist nation.
Critical race theory pushes intergenerational guilt to justify teaching resentment and attempts to erase history. This idea has never been accepted in any nation.
Scripture tells us, “The child shall not share the guilt of the parent” (Ezekiel 18:20). Such nonsense is illegal, immoral and a threat to force compliance or pay the consequences of violence. There is nothing about this theory, not a fact, that should ever be considered in America, least of all used to indoctrinate our children to resent their own ancestors. To combat this vicious attack on us, support the bill by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) to ban it from America.