On June 16, the St. Mary’s public school system announced an “Educational Equity Needs Assessment” by the Insight Education Group of Encino, Calif., at the cost of $20,000. Utilizing its Insight Racial Equity Framework, IEG will conduct an “equity audit” to provide “a practical action plan for achieving more racially equitable outcomes.” This action was preceded on Dec. 21, 2020, with the school board’s adoption of an “Educational Equity” regulation.
St. Mary’s public school system is actively engaged in the racial indoctrination of children. For example, school site equity diversity achievement leaders are “located at every school to support the school-wide and system implementation of education equity, multicultural education, diversity and inclusion awareness, appreciations, and celebrations” (from the Feb. 24 school board).
Teachers are inculcated through equity diversity professional development staff presentations “focused on educational equity, to include cultural responsiveness, culturally relevant teaching, implicit and explicit bias, and disability awareness to deliver culturally proficient instruction,” according to board regulations. Culturally relevant teaching uses “cultural referents to impart knowledge, skills, and attitudes,” including social, emotional, and political.
Read the lesson plan “Talking About Race and Privilege: Lesson Plan for Middle and High School Students” at the National Association of School Psychologists website. To the question “Should the United States be a color-blind nation?” the lesson’s suggested answer is “The U.S. should not be a color-blind nation. People should recognize individuals’ ethnicity and their own.” The lesson rejects the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and the Civil Rights movement’s goal that people should be judged by the content of their character rather than the color of their skin.
Diversity-equity-inclusion is the deceitful use of euphemisms. Diversity is divisive multiculturalism. Equity is discriminatory affirmative action — not equality, equal opportunity, fairness or impartiality. Inclusion is separatist group identities.
Identity-obsessed ideologues indoctrinate school children to believe in a “social justice” system consisting of diverse group identities, equity reparations to compensate for group disparities and unequal outcomes, and inclusion in a collectivist society. Social justice is a pseudonym for socialism. Diversity fosters the disunity of hyphenated identities and disaffection with patriotic assimilation.
St. Mary’s public schools are teaching children political correctness, “woke” conformity and color-conscious racism. Subjecting school children lacking critical thinking skills to political, sociological and psychological coercive persuasion is child abuse. School choice is needed to protect children from public schools and equal outcomes of intolerance, ignorance and racism. Children in the school system should be considered at risk.
Has social studies been replaced with “social justice” and the ideology of diversity, equity and inclusion? Has the textbook for American history become “The 1619 Project”? Is the civics curriculum the 2020 Democratic Party platform?
School board members must be held accountable for their failure to safeguard children. The time has come to impose term limits on the board of education. Needed are new school board members who support equality — not equity, traditional education instead of ideological indoctrination, and are immune to the “woke” mindset and delusion of so-called “white guilt.” Quoting the mantra of the politically biased teachers’ unions, “It’s all about the children.”