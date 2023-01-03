This is in response to front page story "No accord for censured commissioner" in the Dec. 20 edition of Southern Maryland News, and it's in accordance with the letter I wrote to the editor last year about the blatant racism of the Charles County commissioners and NAACP in setting new policies and agenda in Charles.

It's been verified by a commissioner and related to the WJLA news story as well as in emails made available to a local activist, though not to the taxpayers that pay their salary, that Commissioner Thomasina "Sina" Coates (D) is indeed the commissioner responsible for the bullying, harassment and racial discrimination against Mark Belton, county administrator. And in my personal opinion, commissioners Ralph E. Patterson II (D) and Reuben B. Collins II (D) are covering for her and have been for the last two years as during the last meeting, which had the intended purpose to vote to fire the harassed employee. Patterson and Collins not only voted with Coates to not have the county attorney present, but why was it closed session and not public and why was the public never informed? 