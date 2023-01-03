This is in response to front page story "No accord for censured commissioner" in the Dec. 20 edition of Southern Maryland News, and it's in accordance with the letter I wrote to the editor last year about the blatant racism of the Charles County commissioners and NAACP in setting new policies and agenda in Charles.
It's been verified by a commissioner and related to the WJLA news story as well as in emails made available to a local activist, though not to the taxpayers that pay their salary, that Commissioner Thomasina "Sina" Coates (D) is indeed the commissioner responsible for the bullying, harassment and racial discrimination against Mark Belton, county administrator. And in my personal opinion, commissioners Ralph E. Patterson II (D) and Reuben B. Collins II (D) are covering for her and have been for the last two years as during the last meeting, which had the intended purpose to vote to fire the harassed employee. Patterson and Collins not only voted with Coates to not have the county attorney present, but why was it closed session and not public and why was the public never informed?
The rules/laws in Charles County government need to be changed for complete transparency of commissioners' order of business and so that commissioners can indeed be fired, impeached or recalled for such horrific behavior. Because had the public — the people who pay their salaries — been made aware of this swamp in Charles County before the election as they should've been, at least three of those commissioners would not be sitting there including newly elected Patterson, who stated to this paper he preferred to "speak on record" and "avoid backroom deals," yet that's what he was doing when he voted against commissioners Gilbert "BJ" Bowling (D) and Amanda Stewart (D), who requested county attorneys be present. And I believe Bowling, who stated that entire meeting and vote was premeditated by the three commissioners in question.
This has been going on for over two years and kept under wraps from voters, taxpayers. Collins and Coates should be fired and Patterson censured. Drain the muddied waters of the Charles County swamp.
And I'll again remind those discriminating politicians they work for all Charles County residents, Black and white, and if the intention is to only look out for the Black residents, they need to go to jail. If a TV station and activist can get this information, so should Charles County residents and our local paper. I'm sick of it. People like this cause division in this country.