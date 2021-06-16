This is in response to Mary Broadhurst’s letter in the June 4 edition of Southern Maryland News in which she cites reasons for continuing to question the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.
She opens with an accusation that Democrats “obstructed the work of the [2017] Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity.” That statement needs some perspective.
The commission’s origin lay in former President Donald Trump’s pique at having been elected by the Electoral College rather than by popular vote — he lost the latter by about 2.9 million votes. He asserted that this was because three to five million people voted illegally. The commission was ultimately composed of seven Republicans (both the chair and vice-chair were Republicans) and four Democrats — a nice balance, if you’re a Republican.
In June 2017, the commission sent a letter to the top election official in every state asking for names, addresses and party affiliations of all registered voters, as well as birth dates, felony conviction records, voting histories for the past decade and the last four digits of all voters’ Social Security numbers.
Of the 21 states that outright refused to comply, eight were administered by Republicans (including North Dakota, which doesn’t have voter registration). All others indicated they would comply only to the extent of providing publicly available information. Trump’s Twitter reaction was, “What are they trying to hide?”
After a lawsuit by a Democratic member of the commission alleging that the vice-chair was refusing to share documents and scheduling information with the Democrats, which resulted in a federal judge’s order to turn over the requested material, the commission was disbanded. Trump subsequently refused to release the material, on the basis that the commission no longer existed. I wonder what he was trying to hide?
Moving on to the stolen election theme, and never having seen a conspiracy theory that she didn’t like, Ms. Broadhurst approvingly quotes Time magazine that an election “could be ‘stolen’ by a well-funded cabal of powerful people working together behind the scenes.” I agree. That is possible. An election could also could be stolen by one-eyed, one-horned flying purple people eaters, but to date there’s no indication that either theory has merit. We continue patiently to await demonstration of substance behind the allegations she so fervently embraces.
Conversely, my belief that the election was legitimate does not rest on allegations, but on the certification of election results by 51(including Washington, D.C.) secretaries of state. In a strange twist of reasoning, Ms. Broadhurst characterizes this position as “defensive.”
In Georgia and Arizona where much of the “stolen” narrative is looking for vindication, Republicans essentially assert that those in charge of the election process — members of their own party — lied when they signed their names to their certifications. Where there’s a choice between accepting the word of people whose job it is to oversee elections in their states and folks who question the integrity of those people just because they don’t like the result, Ms. Broadhurst and I obviously make different choices.
Bob Volland, California