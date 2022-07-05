Calvert County and especially Prince Frederick residents — on Tuesday, June 28, about 1 p.m. did you feel an unexpected gust of wind or a small trembling of the earth?
Well, I may be exaggerating, but on said Tuesday four of the members of the Calvert County Board of Commissioners (Chris Gadway, Buddy Hance, Mike Hart and Steve Weems) advised the county staff that the Phase 2 expansion of Prince Frederick should be eliminated from consideration in its long-term plans. Only Commissioner Kelly McConkey did not join to make it unanimous.
In multiple forums and master plan reviews the citizens were very clear that they did not want expansion of the Prince Frederick population, did not want the problems that would come with such expansion and did not want the further destruction of Calvert’s already fragile rural character.
A number of dedicated and knowledgeable citizens bombarded the commissioners with well researched facts on the impacts to county budgets, traffic congestion, schools, the environmental and sewerage facilities. There are impacts on a number of other county provided services as well.
I am very grateful that the commissioners took the time to listen to citizen concerns about how fragile our way of life in our "Pleasant Peninsula" is and how the citizens are willing to fight to protect it. All of the four commissioners who voted down Phase 2 clearly read and understood the information provided to them, but I would like to call out Commissioner Gadway, the least experienced of the group, for his time consuming information and his thorough research into the issues surrounding the proposed Prince Frederick Town Center expansion.
Thank you again commissioners for setting the stage for a future Calvert the citizens want.