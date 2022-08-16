I've been a Calvert County resident for over 10 years. Myself and a group of local volunteers (SOMD Skateboard Association) have been working with St. Mary's, Calvert and Charles counties to advocate for renovations to our local skateparks, many of which were built a long time ago and have fallen into a state of disrepair.

We do this by working with local parks and recreation departments and hosting free events such as beginner learn to skate lessons. We've already hosted several in St. Mary's with great turnout, and are planning similar events in Calvert and Charles.