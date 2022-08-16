I've been a Calvert County resident for over 10 years. Myself and a group of local volunteers (SOMD Skateboard Association) have been working with St. Mary's, Calvert and Charles counties to advocate for renovations to our local skateparks, many of which were built a long time ago and have fallen into a state of disrepair.
We do this by working with local parks and recreation departments and hosting free events such as beginner learn to skate lessons. We've already hosted several in St. Mary's with great turnout, and are planning similar events in Calvert and Charles.
As a part of these efforts, we recently started a petition to advocate specifically for renovations to the Dunkirk skatepark in Calvert County. This park in particular is notable as the condition of the park is dangerous, with the asphalt cracking and splitting, Bondo filler attempts at the bottom of dangerous obstacles and the prefabricated metal ramps have lost much of their coating leaving them slippery and dangerous. Calvert's recreation and parks department told us they are taking swift action to repair it, but we remain skeptical that their repairs will be sufficient.
After promoting a petition recently, we were completely floored by the response. We've passed 1,150 signatures so far. We believe that this shows that the local community is not only passionate and supportive of skateboarding, but that they are aware of the condition of Dunkirk Skatepark (the comments also support this, as many of them mention the horrible ground and slippery ramps).
We are hoping to raise awareness of the petition and assist Calvert recreation and parks in getting a grant to renovate the park (a modern, all-concrete design would be ideal). We also want to urge them to build a new park in the Dominion Energy Regional Park location.
If you're interested in more information, the petition can be found at change.org/FixDunkirk. You can also check out SOMD Skateboard Association at our Facebook page.