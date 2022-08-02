I am writing regarding serious traffic concerns with the Royal Farms proposal for Lexington Park.
Currently, exiting South Coral Drive during morning, noon or afternoon rush hour is a challenge in terms of both safety and delays due to the lanes of traffic to be crossed and the effects of the Route 235/Route 246 light only some 275 feet away.
As designed, all Royal Farms entrances and exits will be via South Coral Drive, leading to that South Coral/Route 246 intersection or Tulagi Place for south-only Route 235 traffic. The Royal Farms traffic impact study dated September 2021 says that even with the addition of a gas station and convenience store, future car wash and potential liquor sales business, all will be well if using only the analysis methodology called for by the Adequate Public Facilities test. Specifically: “The results of the Highway Capacity Manual analyses indicate that the S. Coral Drive approach operates at ‘E’ levels of service under background conditions [failing now] and ‘F’ levels of service under future traffic conditions [failing in future].”
But, “We note that the intersection of Route 246 at South Coral Drive meets the standards of the county’s Adequate Public Facilities test since it is projected to operate at acceptable levels of service (A) utilizing the county’s required critical lane analysis methodology.”
However, the St. Mary’s County’s Comprehensive Plan states (70.7..4.f) that if conventional analysis prevents accurate level-of-service assessment, alternate analyses may be required.
The Royal Farm’s traffic impact study pays no attention to the proximity and interaction between the Route 235/Route 246 and Route 246/S.Coral Drive intersections, which are not even close to state minimum separation of intersections standards.
Drivers seeking an alternative to the Route 246/S. Coral Drive issues may attempt to exit via Tulagi Place or Lei Drive onto Route 235 south, to make a U-turn or left turn respectively to get to Route 235 northbound. Both possibilities raise both traffic and serious line-of-sight issues. Neither of these is considered at all by the study.
At the July 12 county commissioners’ meeting, the commissioners agreed to submit a federal grant proposal to improve bike/hiking trails plus extend Tulagi Place to Willows Road. This is close to conforming to the Lexington Park Master Plan (a good thing) but is a major traffic (foot, bike and vehicle) change clearly requiring impact analysis.
This makes even clearer the need for additional traffic analysis of the entire area prior to approval of the Royal Farms plan. We need to consider impacts on all the roads and situations mentioned here — Lei versus Tulagi, Willows Road/Shangri La/new traffic circle, left turns out of Lei Drive onto Route 235, Willows Road traffic cutting across new road to go south on 235, etc.
There is much to chew over here affecting a small, dense geographic area and the Royal Farms traffic study, which is inadequate to begin with.
I recommend a delay of final plan approval pending the following: If the Tulagi extension grant is awarded, conduct a new area traffic study to reflect the significant situational change. If not awarded, conduct an expanded analysis further into the South Coral/Route 246 intersection situation reflecting the interaction between the out-of-tolerance proximity between that intersection and 246/235 as well as the effects of alternative routes to get north/west exiting from Tulagi or Lei including field of view effects while making left or U-turns from Lei/235.
The county actions taken seem to attempt to provide some relief to Royal Farms related traffic concerns, but they also multiply the traffic questions surrounding that entire constricted area. There must be a way to just hold off while a more comprehensive and realistic traffic analysis can be done.
Robert Randall, Lexington Park