The following letter was also sent to Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D).
I am writing to you today to express my concern about the potential ban of TikTok in the United States. As a constituent of your district and a user of TikTok, I strongly believe that such a ban would be unjustified and detrimental to our society.
First and foremost, TikTok has become an integral part of the lives of millions of Americans, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. It has provided an outlet for people to connect, share their experiences and express themselves creatively during a time when social distancing measures have forced us to be physically isolated.
The app has also been instrumental in promoting social causes, such as raising awareness about mental health, climate change and racial justice.
Furthermore, the idea of banning a social media platform, even one owned by a foreign company, goes against the principles of free speech and expression that our country was founded upon. While it is important to ensure that our data is secure and not misused, there are other ways to address those concerns without outright banning the app.
Additionally, TikTok has become a significant player in the global tech industry, and banning it in the U.S. would likely have negative repercussions on our economy and our standing in the global market.
I urge you not to support a ban on TikTok. Instead, I encourage you to work toward finding a solution that addresses the legitimate concerns around data privacy and security while allowing Americans to continue to enjoy the benefits of this popular and valuable social media platform.