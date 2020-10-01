Once upon a time there were three little pigs who built their houses where and how they wanted because they lived in a democracy and had the freedom to build as they desired. They were not victims of unnecessary government regulations.
If they had lived under a socialistic government, they would have been told the kind of materials to use, where to build their homes, the kind of heating/cooling, roof, thermostat, driveway, and on and on with government regulations to “supposedly” protect the environment 100 years from now. That’s what the Green New Deal would have forced on them. When the government tries to eliminate risks, rewards or consequences, it destroys freedom.
When the government controls everything taught in schools, people don’t learn how to live successfully on their own, leading to more government control. Individual thoughts and ideas are discouraged, and in some cases, punished. Indoctrination of falsehoods is the method of teaching, not free exchange of ideas. America’s schools are among the worst in the industrialized world because of demands of the teachers’ unions, which are seeped in socialism. Instead of teaching moral values, citizenship, responsibility, free enterprise, hard work, individualism and democracy, our children are indoctrinated with “special interest” groups which destroy the rights of some to give rights to others. The ACLU has stripped the rights of parents and individuals to make decisions regarding what is taught. Parents face fines if they do not comply.
Socialism is not new to America. When the Puritans arrived on our shores, some were devastated by the harsh winters and would not have survived if they had not received help from others. Therefore, the authorities required those who had more to give to those who had little. Those who received help decided that they didn’t need to help themselves because the government gave them everything. Hence, when the Constitution was written, it was decided that the type of government for the new nation would be a republic/democracy instead of socialism. This form of government worked well for over 300 years until in the 60’s when the government gave health care entitlements and other “free” stuff, and America drifted into socialism again. Our government has meddled in all of our lives, but many still have not learned that “free stuff” comes from the loss of freedom . We must judge the future by the past.
The Constitution requires that the federal government support the Constitution and was given narrow limits dealing with national defense, the regulation of interstate commerce and the maintenance of a standard currency. Our government was designed so the people control the government, not so the government controls the people. But, the federal government crept outside its limits and now regulates all aspects of American society: our air, water, food, phones, schools, cars, healthcare, investments, homes, our fertilizer, the kind of gas we use, how we raise our children, and now how we worship. And, if the Fairness Act gets approved, we will even be told what words to speak. Really? All of our rights are being erased.
Patrick Henry said it best. We are not separate states, we are Americans. “Give me liberty, or give me death” he stated. In 1782, by an act of Congress, the Aitken Bible was printed, and the Capitol was used as the church because Congress knew that without a Christian compass in their lives, America would not survive. What happened? God will bless or curse this nation according to the course Christians take this November. Vote for a free republic, not socialism this November. Vote in person.