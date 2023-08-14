I appreciate Benjamin Hance’s informative discourse in recent letters to the editor in Southern Maryland News.
In my June letter, I raised the subject of Mr. Hance not including in his May letter the phasing out of nuclear power along with coal and natural gas. I am now aware of the reasons for him not doing so. For example, nuclear lacks priority over other fuels respective to greenhouse gas emissions.
However, there is another reason. Nuclear power is excluded in the state’s Renewable Portfolio Standard due to the concern that including nuclear power could cause Renewable Energy Credit prices to plummet, sharply reduce or eliminate any need to develop solar, wind or other renewable energy sources, and forestall the retirement of existing nuclear power plants. Therefore, the phasing-out of nuclear power is being planned.
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration in 2022, coal and petroleum liquids account for 15% of electricity generation in Maryland compared to 38% natural gas and 40% nuclear. Solar is presently only 5%.
In my June letter, regarding Mr. Hance’s advocacy of increased renewable energy, I cited St. Mary’s County meteorological (cloudiness/wind speeds) and solar (4.50-4.75 on a scale of 8.50 kWh/m2 per day of solar energy) data that questions the viability of solar and wind energy sources. In his July letter, Mr. Hance directs attention to the Chesapeake Conservancy’s “Optimal Solar Siting for St. Mary’s County” 2021 report as evidence of solar viability.
The report’s findings provide a predetermined outcome responding to the mandate of the Maryland General Assembly that, by 2030, 50% of electricity will be from renewable sources with 35% offshore wind turbines and 15% solar generated. The other 50% of non-renewable sources will continue to be primarily nuclear and natural gas at least through 2030.
According to the report, St. Mary’s County’s share of the state-wide solar generated electricity goal is 1.87% or 331 GWh/year estimated to require a minimum of 358 acres of solar siting coverage. Due to a variety of limitations, the siting would be primarily on rooftops.
The conversion efficiency of a photovoltaic cell, or solar cell, is the percentage of the solar energy converted into usable electricity. In the report, solar efficiency is rated at 11% for rooftops, 15% for parking canopies, and 25% for ground mounted. Consequently, as low efficiency requires more panels to generate the desired amount of electricity, “viability” is simply quantity vs. quality, and using as many panels, as necessary. For example, at George Washington Carver Elementary School a total of 2,114 panels generates 500 kW of electricity purchased from the installer.
As reducing global warming is the goal, solar-powered electricity may prove to be marginally effective given that much of the sunlight shining on solar cells becomes heat. The black colored solar panels reduce the reflectivity of sunlight thus creating additional warming. The low-cost alternative of ultra-white colored roofs may be more beneficial to reducing both warming and electricity consumption.
Ultimately, the viability of solar power will depend upon the effect of global warming on the formation, types, height and coverage of clouds. More, thicker and lower clouds equal less solar energy. On average, solar panels will generate 10% to 25% of their normal power output on days with heavy cloud coverage. Therefore, we should not be dedicated to phasing out nuclear and natural gas powered electricity.