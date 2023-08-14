I appreciate Benjamin Hance’s informative discourse in recent letters to the editor in Southern Maryland News.

In my June letter, I raised the subject of Mr. Hance not including in his May letter the phasing out of nuclear power along with coal and natural gas. I am now aware of the reasons for him not doing so. For example, nuclear lacks priority over other fuels respective to greenhouse gas emissions.


  

