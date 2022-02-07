"Wicked” is a 1995 novel by Gregory Maguire. It could also be seen as a metaphor for critical race theory and The 1619 Project.
An updated version of L. Frank Baum’s children’s classic, "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz," Maguire’s book features characters who would immediately be recognizable to readers of Baum’s fable, or viewers of the 1939 motion picture it inspired. Both feature a young girl swept from her home by a tornado to a colorful and vibrant land called Oz, and a witch. In Maguire’s updated version, the once Wicked Witch who terrorized Dorothy is now a benevolent, strong-willed independent “good” witch named Elphaba.
This is what is known in Hollywood as “flipping the script.”
In the same way caricaturists exploit a subject's most prominent feature to create a funhouse mirror-like distortion, the 1619 Project inverts American history.
Dinesh D'Souza is a New York Times bestselling author and former policy adviser to President Ronald Reagan. In his weekly podcast, D'Souza cites what he calls "inconvenient facts" about slavery that the 1619 Project allegedly omits, including that slavery was promoted and defended by Democrats.
The Black codes ("Jim Crow" laws) were, without exception, "passed by Democratic legislators, signed by a Democratic governor (and) enforced by Democratic officials." Through the use of Pravda-style selective editing, the 1619 Project avoids any reference to the political affiliations in the fight to abolish slavery. Students in schools where the 1619 Project is taught would have no way of knowing that the Republican Party was founded to halt the expansion of slavery — which Democrats championed — into western territories, or that the Ku Klux Klan acted, in the words of historian Eric Foner, as the "military wing of the Democratic Party."
D'Souza stated, "The bottom line of it is that the racial atrocities of American history were perpetrated by the Democratic Party and the great lie that critical race theory wants to perpetuate is to take the crimes of the Democratic Party and blame them on America."
Students might well be left with the impression that slavery was somehow unique to the colonies, and that only white people owned slaves. A Dec. 10, 2016, article in the Muslim Times estimated 10 million Africans were enslaved by Islamic slave-traders on the Trans-Saharan route.
The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. mentioned love and forgiveness dozens, perhaps hundreds, of times in his sermons and public speeches. I think critical race theory is the anthesis of both. It is steeped in revenge and the belief that white students should suffer for the sins of their ancestors. I think this is what former U.S. Education Secretary Arne Duncan meant when he stated in November 2013, "Were going to show those white suburban moms that their child isn't as brilliant as they think they are or their schools quite as good as they think they are."
A favorite talking point of Democrats and many school officials and teachers is that critical race theory isn't being taught in schools. Again, I think this is semantics, at best. Anyone who has ever administered a particularly unpleasant-tasting medication to a child or elderly parent knows to keep the bottle and tablespoon out of sight when slipping it into their sippie cup.
Edward C. Davenport, Drum Point