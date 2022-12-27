The Southern Maryland News Dec. 16 article “Day reporting program started" included information from the St. Mary’s health department and sheriff’s office announcing the implementation of a day reporting center at the St. Mary’s County Health Hub in Lexington Park that could offer an option for some instead of jail time.
According to the news release from the health department and sheriff's office, “The Day Reporting Program is an evidence-based practice emphasizing health care, education, and other life needs in order to support meaningful rehabilitation and mitigate factors contributing to crime. Participants eligible for the program commit to vigorous treatment, rehabilitation, and daily monitoring in lieu of residential incarceration. The program has been demonstrated to decrease recidivism in the criminal justice system.”
Really? According to the National Institute of Justice, U.S. Department of Justice, “12 independent effect sizes from across nine studies did not find a statistically significant effect on recidivism rates of day reporting center (DRC) participants, compared with non-DRC participants. This means that DRCs are not linked to any difference in recidivism when compared with traditional supervision options, including standard incarceration and release/parole and traditional probation.” The NIJ concludes, “This practice is rated no effects for reducing criminal recidivism among adult offenders.”
Despite its ineffectiveness to reduce recidivism, this practice is promoted by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services. Why? Its true purpose is to reduce jail/prison populations and corrections related costs. A reduction in crime would be a mere coincidence.
Malcolm K. Sparrow of the Harvard Kennedy School of Government warns against “evidence-based” practices in policing, which “rests on an underlying assumption that the only way for police to know what works is for them to allow social scientists to make determinations for them.”
The fallacy of doing so rests in the difference between social science and police science. Unfortunately, the recent former St. Mary’s sheriff went “woke” and led the agency to adopt “community policing,” a social science-based organizational concept with no proven effectiveness in reducing crime.
The focus of the sheriff’s office should be to achieve an absence of crime to the greatest extent possible, especially the suppression of gangs. Hopefully, the new sheriff will forego becoming a quasi-social services agency inter-meshed with the health department.