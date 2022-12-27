The Southern Maryland News Dec. 16 article “Day reporting program started" included information from the St. Mary’s health department and sheriff’s office announcing the implementation of a day reporting center at the St. Mary’s County Health Hub in Lexington Park that could offer an option for some instead of jail time.

According to the news release from the health department and sheriff's office, “The Day Reporting Program is an evidence-based practice emphasizing health care, education, and other life needs in order to support meaningful rehabilitation and mitigate factors contributing to crime. Participants eligible for the program commit to vigorous treatment, rehabilitation, and daily monitoring in lieu of residential incarceration. The program has been demonstrated to decrease recidivism in the criminal justice system.”