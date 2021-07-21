Donald Wallace‘s July 9 rebuttal to my June 18 letter to the editor should be amended to reflect that Donald J. Trump “always presented the facts from his perspective.” Trump facts which may or may withstand the light of day, such as his insistence that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” and he is in fact our president. Or we should inject hydrochloroquine as a preventative measure against COVID-19.
Other Trump COVID-19 facts: “We have it totally under control. It’s one person coming in from China, It’s going to be just fine, We pretty much shut it down.”
Mr. Wallace’s mother is right: We all should look in the mirror to see what is reflected. In my case, I see an 84-year-old male who doesn’t color his hair, or use facial makeup, or wear elevated shoes, or use extra thick shoulder pads in his suit coats, or cheat at golf.