Thank you for your editorial in the July 30 edition of Southern Maryland News about skin cancer. The statistics are startling indeed. We diagnose and treat melanomas and other potentially serious skin cancers many times daily in our offices. Your editorial detailed many important facts and offered excellent advice on how to detect melanoma and how to prevent it.
Based on my experience practicing dermatology in Southern Maryland for nearly 25 years I think there are three caveats worthy of note.
First, when using the ABCDEs of melanoma detection, specifically the D for diameter, it is important to note that many melanomas are much smaller than 6 mm (a pencil eraser) in diameter. With the routine use of dermatoscopes dermatologists are now able to detect melanomas as small as 1 mm to 2 mm (a pencil dot).
When found early, these tiny melanomas can all be cured with a minor, in-office surgical procedure. We suggest that our patients think of D for “Different” that is, different from their other moles.
Second, aerosol sunscreens offer great convenience but they may give us a false sense of protection leading to overexposure and sunburn. I often see young children engulfed in a cloud of sprayed sunscreen and worry about inhalation and consequences latter in life.
The recent recall of all Johnson & Johnson aerosol sunscreens (Neutrogena & Aveeno brands) for traces of benzene, a cancer causing chemical, raises further concerns. My advice: stick to lotions and creams for sun protection; better yet combine sunscreens with hats, shirts and shade.
Third, a plea to tattoo artists and those planning tattoos: please respect your nevi (moles) and keep the ink away from them. This need not compromise the art of the tattoo and it could save a life. About 50% of all melanomas occur in a preexisting mole so tattoos can compromise and delay melanoma diagnosis.