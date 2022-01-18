In Steve Tuttle’s Jan. 14 response to my Dec. 10 letter questioning his claim of being a so-called “moderate” Democrat, what he omitted is most telling. For example, he did not disavow the Democratic Party’s opposition to voter ID and other anti-voting fraud measures, or its support of late-term/at-birth abortions or eliminating cash bail. At the local level, he did not state whether he supports or opposes changing the commissioner form of county government, expanding the role, size and costs of government, changing from at-large to by-district voting, and repealing the county’s open meetings act. In his resume of public involvement activities, he notably omitted being a member of the St. Mary’s County Democratic Central Committee.
To my question whether he supports or opposes “teaching school children to be race conscious,” Mr. Tuttle wrote the Democratic Party’s disclaimer, “Despite national talking points, critical race theory is not taught in Maryland schools.” To the contrary, critical race theory exists in the public schools in its policies, regulations, and actions while the correlative of “culturally relevant teaching” is in the classrooms.
Read the St. Mary’s County Public Schools' Regulation ACA-R — Educational Equity. Read the lesson plan “Talking About Race and Privilege: Lesson Plan for Middle and High School Students” at the National Association of School Psychologists website.
I opined in my Dec. 10 letter that a so-called “moderate” Democrat would have people believe there is a difference between local Democrats and state and national Democrats and is wearing sheep’s clothing. Mr. Tuttle’s response is more akin to blowing smoke.