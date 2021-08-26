If one were to discover that the 2020 election was decided through voting fraud;
Or, to discover that there really were 81 million citizens who truly believed that our newly elected president and vice president were competent, honest, intelligent, truthful individuals, who would follow the Constitution and oath of office, while placing love-of-country above their political ideology.
Which would be worse for America:
If one were to discover that our country’s leaders, those dictating the financial future of our country, have the same political ideology as those leaders who have dictated the financial future of Cuba and Venezuela;
Or, to discover that our country’s leaders, those obsessed with social engineering, have the same political ideology as those leaders who social engineered for perhaps a hundred years in our largest cities such as Chicago, Baltimore and St Louis.
Which would be worse for America:
If one were to discover that this administration is appointing mid and high-level officials to departments and agencies of our government based on their political ideology and not based on merit;
Or, to discover that this administration is appointing mid and high-level military officers in positions to lead our military based on their political ideology and not based on merit.
Which would be worse for America:
If one were to discover that over 100,000 illegal immigrants from over 60 different countries are coming over our southern border each month, then sent by bus or plane to every state in the union;
Or, to discover that up to 40% of those illegal immigrants are carrying the COVID-19 virus.
And, finally, I would encourage all readers to remember forever those immortal words of that great American, Jane Fonda, who said, “COVID-19 is God’s gift to the left.”