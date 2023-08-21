When I was a teenager, books about the Bermuda Triangle were selling out of the bookstores as fast as they were put up. In no time they were topping off the bestseller lists.
These books borrowed heavily from other books on the subjects, reiterating what others had already written. Stories such as a 500-foot tanker disappeared without a trace in plain sight of land and commercial aircraft plucked out of calm skies that had no signs of turmoil, vanishing without a trace.
Compasses started going berserk whenever a plane even flew near the Triangle. Pilots feared going near that area. And to mention the Triangle in passing conversation often brought the entire conversation to a screeching halt at bars dotted along the whole Key West Coast.
Then, a University of Arizona researcher named Laurence Kusche did something none of the other writers had done. He compared the facts in the alarming books with the facts on file with newspapers in the cities nearest to where the incidents had occurred. In almost every case, Kusche found logical, even prosaic explanation.
Writers “borrowing” from previous accounts had — through innocent accident or intentional design — perpetrated previous writers' errors and omissions. In some cases, highly publicized storms had been glossed over or completely ignored.
Kusche called the Bermuda Triangle a “manufactured mystery."
One of the methods employed by these sensationalist writers was the withholding of information that would provide an obvious solution.
In his June 19 letter to the editor in Southern Maryland News, Mark Smith cited rising sea temperatures as evidence that the earth was warming catastrophically as a result of human activities.
It took me several months of digging, but the increase in sea temperatures could be attributed to a combination of two factors — either the eruption of the Hunga Tonga volcano in the South Pacific in January 2022, which released billions of gallons of mist into the atmosphere, or El Nino.
It should be noted at this point that El Nino is not emissions driven.
In his May 23 letter to the editor, Thomas Wrublewski cited the loss of some ice in Antarctica, but failed to mention that NASA's own satellite images reflect that Greenland's Petermann Glacier has gained 13.4 km over the last 11 years.
In the same letter, in New Jersey, where 30 North Atlantic right whales have been euthanized after becoming mired on beaches since December 2022, the U.S. Department of Environmental Protection has "acknowledged the wind turbines will destroy marine habitat, compress the sea floor, severely damage marine communities, [and] compromise migration corridors for endangered mammals,” according to the attorney representing environmental groups opposed to the wind project.
An opinion piece in the New York Sun reported in its May 18 issue that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association has granted contractors written permission to kill 20 endangered whales as part of the Biden Administration’s “green” energy push.
Mr. Wrublewski claimed in his letter that there is "no evidence" that wind turbines adversely affect sea mammals.
Nice try, fellows. Next time please check your "facts" before raising the alarm.