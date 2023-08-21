When I was a teenager, books about the Bermuda Triangle were selling out of the bookstores as fast as they were put up. In no time they were topping off the bestseller lists.

These books borrowed heavily from other books on the subjects, reiterating what others had already written. Stories such as a 500-foot tanker disappeared without a trace in plain sight of land and commercial aircraft plucked out of calm skies that had no signs of turmoil, vanishing without a trace.


  

