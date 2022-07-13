As a resident of Charles County, the thought of poverty did not exceed more than what I witnessed when stopping at intersections. It is more often than not to see homeless individuals standing in the sweltering heat asking for money from drivers on Crain Highway. And if you think that is disadvantageous, Southern Maryland's poverty level is below 10%, which is lower than the national average of 12.3%.
Although we live in a community where the poverty level is lower than the national average, national and global issues such as poverty still need to be brought to light in our area.
Once I started volunteering at The Borgen Project, I was made aware of how simple it is to get involved in addressing global poverty. The Borgen Project fights extreme poverty by working to make it a focus of U.S. foreign policy.
We all say that we would support fighting global poverty, but how many of us actually do so? It is as simple as emailing or calling our senators, Chris Van Hollen (D) and Ben Cardin (D), or our House representative, Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th).
Even better, donating to nonprofit organizations such as The Borgen Project provides more opportunities for advocates to work to shape U.S. foreign policy around global poverty reduction efforts.
Southern Maryland is known for its strong, caring community. There are too many instances of the Southern Maryland community coming together for a cause or issue to count. If we brought just an ounce of that energy to reduce global poverty, we could make a huge change.