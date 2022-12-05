The typical conversations that families have about money seem especially anxious these days. They’re dealing with higher prices at the gas pump and in the grocery store. They’re trying to figure out what they have available for holiday gift-giving, charitable contributions, and maybe even a vacation. As they hear predictions for inflation and a possible recession, they’re asking what that means for them, for their daily lives.

These discussions are tougher if they don’t understand their options or the possible consequences of their decisions. Imagine being a teenager preparing for college, a new parent struggling to provide for your family, or a recent arrival to this country learning to navigate a strange land; the financial barriers to overcome and the opportunities to explore as you pursue your dreams require constant choices.