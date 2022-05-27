Please join dozens of community organizations and more than 200 individual supporters to urge Calvert County commissioners to make good on their promise for a vibrant Harriet Elizabeth Brown Community Center and Park in Prince Frederick.
The commissioners were on the right track — allocating $6 million of "pay-go" funds and another $1.5 million from federal funds, and approving a master plan. But, on April 12 they pulled the rug out from under this important project. In fact, the center went from having 25% of needed funding to having none.
Harriet Elizabeth Brown is a Calvert County treasure — a teacher who stood up for equal pay for African American teachers in 1937. She deserves our respect. And the community center and park named after her deserves funding from the county she represented so honorably.
If Ms. Brown were alive today, she would be painfully forced to give our commissioners an “F." But they can turn that “F” into an “A” by restoring funding to the fiscal 2023 budget.
Town centers have been the core of county planning for decades. Prince Frederick has grown, and there needs to be a corresponding growth in services and recreational opportunities. While our county commissioners must balance priorities, they need to know that the center is a top priority.
Yes, it will cost more than originally thought. But that means now is the best time to get started, not dawdle while prices go up even more.
A perfect Phase I for the center and park would be doing the outdoor work now — parkland, playgrounds, trails, pavilions, courts, parking, landscaping, farmers market and stormwater management along with other infrastructure. Phase I could also jumpstart architectural and engineering work for the community center building.
This would make the 27 acres off Dares Beach Road that the county already owns usable, not a $2 million lump of land doing nobody any good. Also, completing Phase I would put the county in a great position to get bond funding to finish the job next year.
Calvert commissioners did a U-turn on April 12 when they pulled the funding rug from the community center and park. That is not worthy of Ms. Brown’s legacy. And it’s not OK for the citizens of Calvert, who value and need great outdoor and recreational activities. Join your fellow citizens to urge the commissioners to do another U-turn so they are once again headed in the right direction.
At the May 17 hearing, Commissioner Kelly McConkey (R) supported restoring funding. He said using rainy day funds would be “a sign of good faith, that we will try to move forward, even though costs are a little bit too high now.” To keep the center's progress on track, at least two other commissioners need to join with McConkey.
You have the power to make this happen. But you need to act quickly.
Email comments to COMMISS@calvertcountymd.gov before the close of business on Monday, June 6, and tell them to restore the center's funding and move ahead with Phase I.
Show up at the courthouse or tune in Tuesday, June 7, 10 a.m., for the board's vote on the budget. Speak during public comments. If the board restores funding for Phase I, be sure to thank them. And it is OK to politely share your disappointment if they do not.
To watch live, go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Meetings or www.youtube.com/CalvertCountyGov or Comcast channel 1070 HD.
This new community center and park will serve all citizens countywide. As former county commissioner Pat Nutter so eloquently said, “We all need to work together to make sure the Harriet Elizabeth Brown Community Center and Park is shovel-ready before we are.”
Margaret Dunkle, Port Republic
The writer is chair of the Harriet Elizabeth Brown Commemoration Task Force created by the Maryland legislature.