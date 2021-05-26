It looks like a lot of us have gained a few pounds. I usually gain a few pounds over the winter, but this year has been different due to COVID-19.
Being at home most of the time and trying to walk past the refrigerator and snack drawer has been hard. So now I need to lose a few pounds.
There are many types of diets out there, You can go low carb or high carb, low fat or high fat. You can try vegetarian or vegan.
There are several companies that will ship you food and tell you that if you eat this food you will lose weight. Maybe you just want to watch how many calories you eat or eat smaller portions. There is one sure way to lose weight: don’t eat. It is called fasting. Maybe you think you can’t do it, but every person on Earth fasts every day. That is because when you sleep you are fasting. When you wake up and eat you are breaking your fast. That is why our first meal of the day is called breakfast
There are many different ways to fast. One is to simply skip breakfast, making your fast longer. You could skip breakfast and lunch and just eat one meal a day. You might want to go two days without eating and then eat regularly for five days. Where was is it written that we are supposed to eat three meals a day and snack in between?
You can go for days without eating, but always remember to keep yourself hydrated. Drink plenty of water. Maybe you might want to go two days without eating and then eat regular for five days.
Besides losing weight there are other advantages to fasting. If you don’t eat you don’t have to prepare meals, wash dishes or go grocery shopping. There is one other big thing to consider. While you are fasting all the cells in your body get time to clean themselves. It is called autophagy; it will help you to live longer.
Be sure to check with your doctor before trying fasting.
Bill Bartlett, Valley Lee