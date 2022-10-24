Friedrich Gustav Emil Martin Niemöller gave the following speech in January 1946:
"When the Nazis came for the communists, I remained silent; I was not a communist.
When they locked up the social democrats, I remained silent; I was not a social democrat.
When they came for the trade unionists, I did not speak out; I was not a trade unionist.
When they came for the Jews, I remained silent; I was not a Jew.
When they came for me, there was no one left to speak out."
Many years ago, my uncle asked me if what happened in Germany could happen in the United States. Then I said no. Sadly it is happening today.
Anrold Weinrib, Waldorf
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Subscribe to this newsletter to have the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 pm.
A roundup of SoMdNews Headlines delivered to your inbox twice weekly, for free!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.