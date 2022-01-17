The day Eve Taylor from her organization “Neighbor’s United Together To Serve” arrived and asked if we could help to house a homeless young male, who had nowhere to find shelter from the cold, we at first got alarmed. Then we asked, why not go to the Mission on Great Mills Road. The Mission serves homeless people, but is not at this time set up to be a true homeless shelter.
Therefore, Ms. Taylor, a one-woman corporation that operates on legs, is daily out about in St. Mary’s County feeding, housing, helping, simply doing whatever it takes to care for the less fortunate in various condition, even stopping a foreclosure for a disabled female, and all for free. N.U.T.T.S. – as in we are nuts for doing good – has never asked for financial help, and does all through her own funding. She performs so much for others daily, and she knows where the secret hideouts are as well where people live in wooded areas. She essentially started a food pantry from her modular home that she found at an auction, where every winter she houses up to 6 to 7 people in need.
Sadly, for years she’s applied for assistance because her home needs much service, but to no avail. Presently, N.U.T.T.S. is keeping a person’s possessions who lost their home, all for free. N.U.T.T.S. has never asked for funding, and unlike others, she does it from the heart and not for the wallet.
St. Mary’s County needs a homeless shelter, and there is no better organization or person to accomplish that undertaking, and with the help of our surrounding community, than Neighbor’s United Together To Serve. N.U.T.T.S. could create a homeless shelter, which Ms. Taylor could operate. Please help the goal God placed on Neighbor’s United Together To Serve while in a homeless state, to achieve Ms. Taylor’s goal. For over 26 years she has proven she is the real deal, to help the homeless.
N.U.T.T.S. is motivated by the love God has for each and everyone, not just the selected few who can contribute, to stay out of the cold as we now, because of N.U.T.T.S., are doing. And N.U.T.T.S. has offered everything we need to help the homeless stay in safety, through every resource we require.
I again want to say, we need a new homeless shelter, and every concerned individual that has compassion should help and assist “Neighbor’s United Together To Serve.” I personally want to thank Ms. Taylor, who gives from the heart all for free and to anyone in need.