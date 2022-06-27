Republican Marcus Drake’s campaign theme for St. Mary's County commissioner is “It’s Time to Fix Our County.” He wrote, “It is vital to this county that we make some big changes to get things back on track,” an example of political hyperbole.
He told of “what I intend to do for our county to get things back on a better track” with his platform posted one section per day “so as not to overwhelm you with information.” He began by reciting clichés that “government interference and bureaucracy should be minimized” and there should be “less government” and “more efficient use of your tax dollars.” Ho-hum.
The post on “Safety/Law Enforcement” was filled with platitudes and political pandering. On “Health and Welfare,” he repeated Republican Commissioner John O’Connor’s narrative on emergency medical services to transition from volunteer rescue squads to county employees.
In the post on “Education,” Drake advocates teaching the three basic skills and social values, but whose values in a school system committed to culturally relevant teaching? His post on “Infrastructure” construed it as “a business atmosphere conducive to growth and prosperity, achieved by reducing burdensome regulations [and] offering tax incentives to companies.” Drake kept his promise — his campaign platform is not overwhelming.
What Drake said is unimportant compared to what he did not say. For example, would he support or oppose conversion to charter government, unionizing the sheriff’s office, repeal of the county’s Open Meetings Act, and political pandering with public funds? How would he minimize government interference and bureaucracy, achieve less government, and make more efficient use of tax dollars? Is his absence of specificity indicative of being clueless?
Drake thinks he will “hit the ground running” to “fix” the county. He overlooks that a county commissioner is a member of a board and has no individual authority to run or fix anything. It is the county administrator and the department heads that “run” the day-to-day operations of the county government, not the county commissioners.