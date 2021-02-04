It’s been a crazy year in every regard, but we at St. Mary’s Caring Soup Kitchen are looking at things a little differently. What we have witnessed during the pandemic are amazing demonstrations.
Demonstrations of dedicated people who have put others above themselves. These individuals are the front-line volunteers who have faithfully come week after week to feed the hungry. It hasn’t been easy, as we are working with a skeleton crew to allow for social distancing in our small building. The demand for food has more than doubled the work, and each team is now half the size, yet our volunteers are working tirelessly and with a sense of passion for meeting the need.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the soup kitchen has provided over 97,000 free meals. Our volunteers have been cooking comfort food in our kitchen. They have stood in rainy, cold weather to pass out hot meals and lunches from the side of our building, as well as at distribution sites in other locations so we could reach people in remote areas. They have packed and lugged boxes heavy with groceries to food-insecure homes that have no transportation, and they have even dug into their own pockets to help foot the soup kitchen’s food bills.
We have also seen demonstrations of people who have repeatedly brought food to our doorsteps. Many faithfully call each week to see what our greatest needs are, and then they meet those needs. Others have written notes of encouragement that we slip into food bags. We can no longer allow our guests to eat in our facility through COVID-19, but those kind words on a piece of paper let them know they are not alone.
Demonstrations of financial generosity have also been going on throughout the pandemic with not only our regular donors stepping up their giving, but others who got on board because they understood that times have been tough for so many.
These truly beautiful, selfless, kind and compassionate demonstrations are what makes St. Mary’s County a really great community in which to live. We are extremely grateful for each individual who has reached out to partner with us to fight hunger. It will take time for people to get back on their feet, and it may even get worse before it gets better, but we are confident that we will be able to continue feeding the hungry through these difficult times, with your help.