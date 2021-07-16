If the scope of Marcus Drake’s election campaign for St. Mary’s County commissioner and knowledge of the issues reflected in his July 6 interview, then his candidacy is an empty suit.
Drake’s campaign theme is “It’s Time to Fix Our County,” however, he does not articulate what he finds in need of repair. The only issue he addressed in the interview was to play along with Commissioner John O’Connor (R) and Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) on the county budget issue of pay parity for deputies and emergency medical technicians comparable to Calvert and Charles counties.
Drake regurgitated the rhetoric of O’Connor’s and Colvin’s criticism of Republican commissioners Mike Hewitt, Randy Guy and Todd Morgan for the so-called “pork” funding of hiking trails and artificial turf sports fields instead of pay parity for first responders. “Pork” typically benefits just one group of people, so public hiking trails and sports fields do not fit the definition. However, pay parity for one group of people constitutes both “pork” and blatant political pandering.
Drake does not understand the difference between non-recurring capital project expenditures versus recurring operations expenses. Neither does he recognize that pay parity between jurisdictions ignores the difference between the respective affordability of tax bases and revenue. Drake appears to be amicable to the excessive spending of other peoples’ money, which is “pork barrel” spending.
Was Drake’s candidacy solicited by O’Connor to create a 2022 slate of candidates that, if elected, would be docile to being led by O’Connor as the commissioners’ president? If so, Drake has volunteered as a willing minion to O’Connor.