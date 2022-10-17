Democrat Brandon Russell, candidate for county commissioner and the second vice chair of the St. Mary’s County Democratic Party Central Committee, is an “ActBlue” progressive Democrat. He has chosen health care, education, land use and public safety (H.E.L.P.) as his campaign issues.

The focus of his health care issues is mental health. He advocates for student loan repayments and tax breaks “as an incentive to attract mental health professionals to start practices in St. Mary's County,” despite the fact the county government does not have this statutory authority. Perhaps he would hire them as county employees to satiate the county health officer’s expansive bureaucratic ambitions.