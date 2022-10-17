Democrat Brandon Russell, candidate for county commissioner and the second vice chair of the St. Mary’s County Democratic Party Central Committee, is an “ActBlue” progressive Democrat. He has chosen health care, education, land use and public safety (H.E.L.P.) as his campaign issues.
The focus of his health care issues is mental health. He advocates for student loan repayments and tax breaks “as an incentive to attract mental health professionals to start practices in St. Mary's County,” despite the fact the county government does not have this statutory authority. Perhaps he would hire them as county employees to satiate the county health officer’s expansive bureaucratic ambitions.
Russell writes, “I'll partner with MedStar St. Mary's Hospital to identify gaps in their services and work alongside them to advocate for and provide those [mental health] services.” The Maryland Health Care Commission, not the county commissioners, is responsible for the adequacy of health care in the state and requires a certificate of need to change the type or scope of any health care service offered by a health care facility.
Regarding the public schools, Russell recites the usual trite political platitudes, cliches and “sucking-up” to get votes. He supports giving teachers the “professional autonomy and deference to teach the truth” as they see fit and without parental interference. His promise of subservience to the teachers’ union is evident in his questionnaire responses.
Regarding land use, do not look to Russell to do anything to hinder the countywide sprawl of new development, as he supports the development of town, village and rural centers in 21 areas.
Most disturbing is Russell’s attitude on public safety. He writes, “Public safety is about so much more than policing. St. Mary's County needs to take a holistic approach which relies on more than the sheriff's office.” This rhetoric is akin to the goals of the “defund the police” movement and “reimagining policing.” His “holistic approach” is “community” policing wherein “social justice” activism is infused into the policing agency. Notably, the St. Mary’s County Fraternal Order of Police — Lodge #7 did not endorse Russell.
Russell’s pandering includes pay “parity” for sheriff’s deputies, which the county commissioners instituted in 2020 to address the retention problem. Russell proposes “a housing stipend for an initial period of service” as a hiring and retention incentive. However, the retention problem can be resolved in part by a contractual employment requirement that police academy graduates will serve a minimum of four years or repay a prorated amount for the cost of their basic training required for state certification.
Russell writes patronizingly, “Our emergency management services have traditionally been run by wonderful and dedicated volunteers.” However, he would, “Continue development of EMS providers, recruiting and retaining paid employees to offset volunteer shortfalls,” which are in part from failing to make a good faith effort to reconstitute the pre-COVID status of the volunteer rescue squads. As some Democrats have said, “You never let a serious crisis go to waste.” When will they come for the volunteer fire departments?
Russell is of the political mindset “I'm from the government, and I'm here to help.” What we do not need is Brandon Russell’s type of “H.E.L.P.”