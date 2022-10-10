I would like to comment on the candidacy of Democrat Steve Tuttle for county commissioner. His campaign theme is “Strength in Community,” but strength for which of the many diverse identity group communities in the Democratic Party?
Tuttle describes himself as a “a moderate Democrat.” Yet, he is employing “ActBlue,” a political action fundraising organization dedicated to supporting “progressive candidates, campaigns and organizations.” Can a candidate be trusted who apparently seeks to politically misrepresent himself?
Tuttle’s campaign issues are: robust emergency services, mental health service access and education.
According to Tuttle, “robust” is the transition of the volunteer rescue squads to county employees at significant expense. He wrote that he will “hire as many paid individuals as we need.” Apparently, he thinks it is “robust” for people to be both taxed and their health insurance billed for rescue squad services.
When will the volunteer fire departments be added to an expansive emergency management services bureaucracy? Notably, Tuttle makes no mention of the sheriff’s office in his “robust’ emergency services. What does he have planned for them?
Regarding mental health service access, Tuttle suggests, “Student loan payment programs and tax breaks [to] attract more mental health professionals to open practices and provide services,” despite the fact the county government does not have the statutory authority to do so. As an alternative, perhaps he would find it “robust” to hire them as county employees in an enlarged health department bureaucracy.
Tuttle’s stance on education is comprised of political cliches, platitudes, rhetoric and pandering. His responses to the teachers’ union’s questionnaire are a wholesale submissiveness to them. For example, he agrees that “educators should have professional autonomy and should be afforded the deference to teach the truth in their classrooms, schools and districts,” or in other words, as teachers see fit without interference or oversight by parents.
Tuttle responded in the teachers’ union questionnaire, “We must address every student’s social and emotional needs, so it is important to have [mental health] support in place at the school level.” I take that as being support for “community” schools, wherein the public schools become a health and social services agency with social workers, counselors, psychologists, social emotional learning coaches/interventionists and mental health specialists. Parents should be wary of the intent of “social emotional learning,” described as interventions and remediation, which may disguise “woke” indoctrination.
Tuttle’s election campaign is conspicuous for the issues he has chosen not to address. For example, does he support or oppose changing the commissioner form of county government, unionizing the county government and sheriff’s office, increasing taxes, changing from at-large to by-district voting, repealing the county’s open meetings act and rubber-stamping school budget requests?
In my opinion, Tuttle’s election campaign consists of smoke and mirrors to disguise, distract and deceive, which may be artful politics but undeserving of being elected.