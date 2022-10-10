I would like to comment on the candidacy of Democrat Steve Tuttle for county commissioner. His campaign theme is “Strength in Community,” but strength for which of the many diverse identity group communities in the Democratic Party?

Tuttle describes himself as a “a moderate Democrat.” Yet, he is employing “ActBlue,” a political action fundraising organization dedicated to supporting “progressive candidates, campaigns and organizations.” Can a candidate be trusted who apparently seeks to politically misrepresent himself?