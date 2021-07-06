After every 10-year census, the St. Mary’s County commissioners are required to appoint a redistricting board to analyze census results and determine boundaries of commissioner districts in St. Mary’s. Each commissioner appoints one registered voter from their district to serve on the board by March 1.
This year, the commissioners voted to push back that deadline until July 1, citing a delay in the release of census data from the federal government. This decision was made after various community members publicly advocated for the commissioners to appoint a fair and balanced board with two Republicans, two Democrats, and one independent. The commissioners can appoint anyone to the board without regard for their political party, meaning the all-Republican commissioners board could appoint an all-Republican redistricting board.
The county commissioners defended their decision to delay appointing our local redistricting board saying there would be nothing for them to do without census data. That was not accurate. The board reviews registered voter information during meetings with the board of elections. The redistricting board also compares the latest census data with election precincts to determine if each district is fairly drawn. Finally, and arguably most important, is the requirement to hold at least one public forum in each commissioner district to solicit community feedback.
The completion of this work results in the redistricting board providing recommendations for changes of district lines. The deadline to submit their redistricting plan is Dec. 31. Sixty days afterward, the plan and the district lines become official.
If the plan is submitted at the end of December, it becomes law on March 1, 2022. That is exactly one week after the deadline for candidates to file for election — Feb. 22, 2022. These district lines directly affect candidates in our local races. This short time frame could cause confusion about which district a candidate should file to represent, and possibly create vacancies leaving candidates unopposed.
Still, the commissioners delay the process. The commissioners’ last meeting was June 22, and they won’t meet again until July 13. Not only have they missed their deadline for appointments, as of this writing earlier this week, their posted agendas for meetings on July 13 and 20 do not list redistricting board appointments.
The original appointment deadline of March 1 would have meant 10 meetings for the redistricting board, which is only required to meet once a month. The new deadline of July 1, however, allows time for only six meetings. With no appointments on the horizon for July, the commissioners have effectively shortened the redistricting board’s work time to five meetings. Will this be enough time for these volunteers to review census and voter registration data, hold four public forums, and finalize a redistricting plan?
The redistricting board is being set up for failure. The county commissioners have unanimously shown they are not willing to engage in a fair redistricting process. The behind-closed-doors process by which our commissioners are permitted to make appointment decisions is not in the best interest of our community.
St. Mary’s County has a strong desire for government transparency, as evidenced by our Open Meetings Act. The commissioners must engage in open, transparent government which is directly responsive to its constituents. The commissioners must stop stalling and immediately appoint a fair and balanced redistricting board of two Republicans, two Democrats, and one independent. Other counties have established procedures meant to create balanced boards, and it is time St. Mary’s County join them.