Twice a year the commissioners of St. Mary’s County appoint citizens to volunteer boards, committees and commissions that advise them and the county agencies on issues from animal control to the airport to parks and recreation. I have served on several of these boards. Most recently I was a member of the planning commission, which is tasked with land use planning and approval of certain development in the county. I dedicated a lot of time to the commission and tried to be fair and impartial in my decisions, doing what I thought was best for my community. None of my decisions were affected by my party affiliation as a registered Democrat because these boards are intended to be non-partisan.
In December, the all-Republican board of county commissioners chose not to renew my term. Typical practice is to renew appointees who are not term-limited, so I was surprised when my position was not extended. I was never given an explanation for my removal because everything was discussed in closed session, which was incredibly frustrating. I do know I was replaced by a Republican.
This spring, I applied for other boards and requested my application be considered in open session, per the St. Mary’s County Open Meetings Act. Commissioners discuss all personnel issues in closed session, and because they consider appointees to volunteer boards to be “personnel,” those applications are reviewed privately.
By requesting my application be reviewed in open session, I thought I might have the opportunity to hear reasons why I was passed over — important feedback for any applicant to receive. Appointments to boards came and went without any discussion by the county commissioners, and I was not offered a position. When I inquired about this, I was informed by the county attorney that my application was not considered in open session because it was not considered at all.
I am an experienced professional, a lawyer, a writer and a program manager. I am a 15-year resident of St. Mary’s County who has always been committed to service. I’ve held many positions and enjoyed serving this county in various capacities.
Either I was not qualified enough to even be considered for a volunteer board, or the commissioners are playing politics and violating the spirit of the Open Meetings Act. There is no transparency in the appointment process because it’s done in closed session, but if you request it be done in open session, it would appear they simply toss your application in the waste bin.
I don’t think these types of games have any place in our county government. At best, they are unfair and disrespectful; at worst they are illegal. I think the commissioners need to let the citizens know how the appointment process works and ensure total transparency in their decisions. It’s the least they can do for the people they are supposed to serve.