The following was sent as an open letter to Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County health officer.
Three years ago, on Feb. 29, 2020, the first documented COVID-19 death occurred in our nation. Nineteen days later the first death occurred in our state. Twenty-four days after that the first death in occurred in St. Mary's County. Since then (as of this week), there’ve been 248 countywide deaths attributed to COVID.
From the beginning of this pandemic both national and state health officials have presented infection and mortality data for all age groups. When you initiated your COVID dashboard, although you presented infection data for all age groups, you only presented mortality data for age groups 70-79, 80-89 and 90+. The data for individuals aged 0-69 was lumped together. You eventually broke out data for the 60-69 group, and then later the 50-59 group, and most recently the 40-49 group, but here we are, almost three years into this pandemic, and you continue to hide mortality data broken down for anyone aged 0-39.
Five of the 243 deaths in our county, or about 2%, occurred in this 0-39 age group. If I map those deaths to statewide mortality patterns, I come up with about 3-4 deaths in the 30-39 group, 1-2 deaths in the 20-29 group, 0-1 death in the 10-19 group, and no deaths for our children aged 0-9 during the past three years.
Do you plan to continue hiding such information from St. Mary’s County residents, or will you be transparent so we can see the reality of the threat that confronts us, and so that we can make timely and accurate personal decisions about our health and our lives?