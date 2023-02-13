The following was sent as an open letter to Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County health officer.

Three years ago, on Feb. 29, 2020, the first documented COVID-19 death occurred in our nation. Nineteen days later the first death occurred in our state. Twenty-four days after that the first death in occurred in St. Mary's County. Since then (as of this week), there’ve been 248 countywide deaths attributed to COVID.