For the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023, the assessable tax base in St. Mary’s County will increase by $460 million, resulting in an increase of $3.9 million in tax revenue at the present property tax rate of $0.8478. The county commissioners have two choices. Either maintain the present tax rate and receive the inflation-driven tax revenue, which is a de facto tax rate increase of 2.75 cents, or reduce the tax rate to $0.8203 and offset the effect of increasing assessments.

The last time the board reduced the property tax rate was in 2018, which has since remained fixed at $0.8478. However, due to higher property assessments the county has subsequently collected approximately $8.4 million in additional property tax revenue, the equivalent of a cumulative 6-cent increase in the tax rate.