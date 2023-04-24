For the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023, the assessable tax base in St. Mary’s County will increase by $460 million, resulting in an increase of $3.9 million in tax revenue at the present property tax rate of $0.8478. The county commissioners have two choices. Either maintain the present tax rate and receive the inflation-driven tax revenue, which is a de facto tax rate increase of 2.75 cents, or reduce the tax rate to $0.8203 and offset the effect of increasing assessments.
The last time the board reduced the property tax rate was in 2018, which has since remained fixed at $0.8478. However, due to higher property assessments the county has subsequently collected approximately $8.4 million in additional property tax revenue, the equivalent of a cumulative 6-cent increase in the tax rate.
The county commissioners have recognized the unfairness of the property tax assessment process by limiting the phase-in of assessments to no more than 3% per year versus as much as 10% allowed by state law. In contrast, Calvert County and Charles County have a 10% and 7% rate, respectively.
In the 2022 election, some of the county commissioners advocated for reducing the Homestead Property Tax Credit cap from 3% to 1.5%, thus limiting the three-year assessment increase from a maximum of 9% to 4.5%, which would be fairer and more affordable.
At the present time of inflationary cost-of-living increases, a tax increase is unwarranted. The county government needs to bear its fair share of hard times without making things worse. Out of a proposed budget of $314,749,780 it should not be difficult to find a reduction of $3,901,092, or 1.2%.
The county government has a problem of too much spending, not a lack of revenue. It would be insulting to compare them to “spending like drunken sailors,” since sailors are spending their own money, not other peoples.
While I cannot find reasons for “voter remorse” in electing Republican Party county commissioners rather than tax-and-spend Democrats, that is not to say there cannot be disappointment with them. Claims of being fiscally conservative are deceptive.
The county commissioners should reduce the Homestead cap to 1.5% and reduce the property tax rate to $0.8203. I urge people to contact the county commissioners by email at csmc@stmaryscountymd.gov to voice their support for tax relief. The deadline to do so is May 2.