Early voting starts in a little over a week and Election Day will be here before we know it. Informed voters are busy doing their research on who to vote for in a number of critical state and local races.

In St. Mary’s County, there are two candidates vying for the school board, but only one of them has the knowledge and experience for the job. Just watch the recorded League of Women Voters’ forum from Lexington Park Library on Oct. 12 (available at https://youtu.be/LHiKOxExlUs, starting at 1 hour and 59 minutes). Time and time again, Marsha Williams showed she had done her homework, as an experienced parent and child advocate, attorney, public school parent and community leader.