“See You At The Library,” says St. Mary's school board member Dorothy Andrews. On her Facebook page, Andrews advertises an Aug. 5 event at the Lexington Park Library where she will read a book from Brave Books. A conservative Christian children’s book publisher, the company counters progressive culture and media with “traditional American values.” The publisher's book-a-month subscription features books teaching “a new traditional value that makes America so special,” according to their website.
Kevin, a singing elephant, is convinced by Culture the Vulture he sings too well and must be a bird. Culture gives Kevin wings then observes as Kevin falls from a tree while attempting to fly. In “Elephants Are Not Birds” by Ashley St. Clair, the book title doubles as the “moral.” The author is a transphobic conservative internet influencer who was fired from Turning Point USA for being photographed with white nationalists.
“Paws Off My Cannon” by former NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch “teaches the importance of the Second Amendment.” Politico described the books as "thinly veiled political diatribes, with brightly-colored animal menageries" and marketed as an antidote to “wokeness.”
Brave Books joined with Kirk Cameron to launch the “See You At The Library” tour. Followers are encouraged to book a room at their library on Aug. 5 to pray, read the publisher’s books and complete activities. Event organization and marketing materials are available online, where supporters can sign up and are encouraged to tag Cameron and Brave Books.
Dorothy Andrews signed up using her campaign’s email and attempted to tag the two relevant parties in her Facebook post.
Cameron says the tour’s goal is “restoring … the values that once made America healthy, strong, and free” and “redeem every home, library and school” through a “faith filled revival.” Supporters claim their movement is not anti-LGBTQ+, then cite drag queens and Pride as reasons to return to “traditional American values.”
Fifty libraries turned down a reading and wouldn’t add the book to shelves, Cameron said, but he has held readings at libraries across the nation. Because of supposed backlash, Cameron and his publisher urged the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services to investigate “whether the American Library Association violated federal law protecting religious liberty.” As cases like these continue to win at SCOTUS, I expect religious liberty at public libraries is the next frontier.
Dorothy Andrews may claim she isn’t anti-LGBTQ+, however aligning herself with Cameron and Brave Books makes her motives clear. A school board member is openly engaging in activity which will negatively affect the school community.
In 2019, a drag queen story hour was held in a meeting room at the Lexington Park Library. A controversy contrived by religious activists resulted in alteration of the library’s budget. Less tangible effects linger, including books with LGBTQ+ themes or characters checked out and not returned so they’re unavailable and hesitation of the library to do a “Pride” book display or post LGBTQ+ related flyers.
Public erasure of LGBTQ+ people is what the religious activists want. Earlier this year, Andrews cited her religious morals when voting against new Advanced Placement instruction material because it discussed Roe v. Wade. Freedom of religion also means freedom from religion, something the board of education in St. Mary's County now lacks.