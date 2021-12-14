On Nov. 17, Karin Bailey, a member of the St. Mary’s County Board of Education since 2014, filed for election to a third term.
In a news interview (in the Nov. 26 edition of Southern Maryland News), Bailey noted she is the only board member with children in the county's public schools, which supposedly gives her a “unique perspective.” She wants “to stay involved because there's so much that was lost since March 2020,” due to the pandemic.
Of being on the board, she said, “I really enjoy it.” She reportedly uses her background in finance to work with the system’s administrators, and she foresees “a lot of educational initiatives” resulting from the implementation of the Kirwan Commission. Also, her political hero is George Washington.
Considering this rather bland interview, should she be re-elected? Perhaps she is unduly confident because she was unopposed in 2018. However, due to the unwarranted shutdown of the schools in 2020, followed by superficial “virtual learning” and pandemic exploitation to create a so-called “new normal,” parents are no longer as naive. They are now aware of the fallacy of “the emperor’s new clothes” viewpoint of the public schools and the board of education.
Bailey is supportive of “equity” instead of equality. She attended the February 2020 National School Boards Association’s Equity Symposium & Advocacy Institute in Washington, D.C. She supported the school board’s Dec. 21, 2020, “Educational Equity” regulation, which, under the guise of equity, I believe incorporates systemic racism in the public schools. Watch the video of the school board’s Nov. 3, 2021, meeting on the “Educational Equity Needs Assessment” to see how fully “woke” is Karin Bailey.
The public schools’ 2021 Consolidated Strategic Plan uses the word “equity” 190 times. School site equity diversity achievement leaders are “located at every school to support the school-wide and system implementation of education equity, multicultural education, diversity and inclusion awareness, appreciations, and celebrations.” Culturally relevant teaching uses “cultural referents to impart knowledge, skills and attitudes, including social, emotional and political.” Education in the public schools is tainted with indoctrination.
The compelling need for a term limit on school board members is public accountability. Too often, elected officials develop a political form of the Stockholm syndrome, wherein they begin to identify too closely with special interests rather than representing public interests. The board of education is symptomatic of this syndrome. Its oversight of the school system is overtly docile and public accountability is nonexistent.
Karin Bailey should not go unopposed in the 2022 election and a term limit should be imposed on her. It is time for parents to take back the public schools with the election of new school board members in 2022 and 2024.
Mary Broadhurst, California