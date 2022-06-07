On July 19, in the Republican Party Primary Election, a new sheriff will be preliminarily elected in St. Mary's County because the Democratic Party did not offer a candidate. One of the three candidates stands out from the others — John O’Connor, presently a two-term county commissioner.
What can be gleaned from O’Connor’s record? The editor of “The Chesapeake Today” last October wrote, “It appears O’Connor is switching political aspirations as often as he switches police departments. O’Connor is one wild card rolled into a funny deck where he always deals out cards to the public that they never knew he supported. O’Connor attempted to foist [code home rule] government on St. Mary’s when voters had already turned it down three times in the past, he pushed for a police union and who knows what other nefarious deals he was cooking up ... O’Connor has built the record any liberal Democrat would be proud to have earned.”
Switching political aspirations refers to O’Connor first filing as a candidate for commissioner president, later withdrawing, filing for reelection as county commissioner, later withdrawing again, and filing ultimately for election as sheriff. Could it be that he is aspiring for power?
Switching police departments refers to O’Connor’s employment history with the following police agencies from 2008: Prince George’s County, Fairmount Heights, Seat Pleasant, Brentwood, Seat Pleasant, District Heights and Forest Heights. According to the Maryland Police and Corrections Training Commissions from March 9, 2022, O’Connor’s employment profile includes two terminations and four resignations.
As to his record as a county commissioner, in April 2015 O’Connor took the lead in proposing the adoption of code home rule form of governance. Why?
With code home rule the county commissioners could have unionized the sheriff’s office without the need of state legislation. In November 2015, O’Connor submitted a state legislative proposal to permit the unionization of the sheriff’s office. In both failed initiatives, O’Connor acted without seeking public support.
In March 2019, O’Connor voted against lowering the homestead property tax credit from 5% to 3% to protect homeowners from higher property taxes due to inflationary homes sales prices. In September 2019, O’Connor voted in favor of a legislative proposal to repeal the St. Mary’s County Open Meetings Act, making it easier for county bureaucrats to conduct more public business behind closed doors. In November 2021, O'Connor obstructed the approval for the construction and operation of a YMCA center in Lexington Park despite strong public support. What involvement he may have had in the approval process of the marijuana grow facility in Abell remains in question.
In my opinion, John O’Connor is vainly seeking election as sheriff for self-gratification. His wife, Elizabeth O’Connor, in seeking election as a Republican to replace him on the board of commissioners, acts as if elected offices are a species of property belonging to an individual or a family. By following in her husband’s footsteps for the seat he is vacating, she broadens the concept of nepotism to include elected offices.
A person described as “one wild card rolled into a funny deck,” with a questionable background in law enforcement and as a county commissioner, should not be elected sheriff. His predilection to act without concern for public support suggests that his advocacy of “community policing” is misleading political rhetoric. His record is more alike to an authoritarian.
I am opposed to John O’Connor (R) being elected sheriff, and Elizabeth O’Connor elected as his commissioner surrogate.
Mary Broadhurst, California