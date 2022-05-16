In the Oct. 1, 2021, Southern Maryland News article “St. Mary's sheriff's office captain running for sheriff; Hall looks to replace Cameron,” Republican candidate Steve Hall “wants to continue the community policing model begun by [Republican Sheriff Tim] Cameron by fully utilizing district stations.”
In the April 22, 2022, Southern Maryland News article “O’Connor running for St. Mary's sheriff; wants to focus on violent crime, traffic fatalities,” Commissioner John O’Connor (R) favors “community policing, including the ‘rent program’ that involves an officer living in a low-income housing complex.” Will he be that officer? He left unstated his support of community policing because it includes police unions.
In his website, sheriff's candidate Todd Fleenor (R) states, “I will continue to implement the district based policing strategy already set in motion by Sheriff Cameron. I believe it embraces the concept of community policing and involvement, as an organizational strategy.” How can Fleenor be opposed to “No more of being kind and gentle or ‘hug a thug’ mentality” as he stated in a news article and support its source – community policing?
As described in “Community Policing Defined” (Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, U.S Dept. of Justice, 2014), community policing is comprised of community partnerships, problem solving and organizational transformation. All three facets are “collaborative” in nature, wherein “social justice” activism is infused into the policing agency.
Sheriff Cameron has incorporated “community partnerships” such as the June 2020 “Equity Task Force” collaboration, which views public safety through an “equity lens.” Community policing “problem solving” encourages agencies “to proactively develop solutions to the immediate underlying conditions contributing to public safety problems.” The intent is that policing becomes a social service with police officers dual hatted as social workers.
The sheriff’s office mission statement includes, “We will work in partnership with our communities and do our best, within the law, to solve community problems that effect public safety.” To that extent Cameron appears to have adopted community policing. However, its full implementation requires an “organizational transformation.”
District-based policing is one element. District-based policing is the geographical staging of police operations, which decentralizes and expands at greater expense the command-and-control organization. Conceptually, it will “help enhance customer service and facilitate more contact between police and citizens, thus establishing a strong relationship and mutual accountability.” But will it reduce crime?
The organizational transformation “infuses community policing ideals [partnerships and social work] throughout the agency by making a number of critical changes in climate and culture, leadership, formal labor relations, decentralized decision making and accountability, strategic planning, policing and procedures, organizational evaluations, and increased transparency.” To do so will require the total abandonment of the quasi-military policing model, which is entirely unlikely.
As commonly used, the term “community policing” is a public relations ruse that exploits the public’s naiveté, fosters a false perception of neighborly “officer friendly” seemingly walking a beat, and distracts attention from the negative issues of the policing agency. In this context it is a psychological “win their hearts and minds” tactic to improve public relations and the public’s perceptions of the legitimacy of policing but with little or no effect on crime.
Do these candidates for sheriff understand the social science-based concept of community policing and its intended purpose? Community policing is the politically correct control of policing, not the control of crime.
Vernon Gray, California