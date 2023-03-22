There has been some discussion in the past several years about the need to address discipline in our public schools.
In my 30 years as a teacher in Calvert County, I learned early in my career that children will do whatever they can get by with and will deliberately challenge authority. If that attitude was not addressed the first time in kindergarten, the child made sure to challenge the adult again. Everyone lost in that battle, but especially the ones who were serious about getting an education.
There is no need for a child to be disruptive at the high school level. By grade 9, parents and children should know what is expected in school.
The law requires that every school age child must attend school until the age of 18, with some exceptions. If a child decides to continue his/her education until graduation, he has the right to do so, as long as he/she follows the rules.
My first year at high school I asked my class on the last day why they misbehaved. Their answer was, “You’re the teacher. We expected you to stop any misbehaving.” I wasn’t much older than the students, but I learned that children do not feel loved when they are not disciplined.
Since then, on the first day I stressed with my students what the rules were. If they disagreed with the rules then they had the right to seek change, but they did not have the right to just be disobedient. As far as I remember, no one challenged the classroom rules because they knew they were fair and made sense. I tried to resolve any conflict without a referral as much as possible.
Every child has the right to an education, but no child has the right to keep anyone else from the same right. Children who disrupt the educational process or create an unsafe environment for others forfeit that right. I fail to understand why this stipulation is so hard to comprehend and why we still face this problem today.
At one time, the high school where I taught established an alternative to suspension because students were required to attend school a certain number of days to graduate. Instead of sending children home, we established an “in-school suspension room” where disruptive students were required to stay usually three days, and only allowed out to take a bathroom break.
All of their assignments were sent to this room, lunch was “bring your own,” there was no talking or teaching, and the teacher offered assistance as requested by a student. Before allowing the student to return to his/her regular schedule, he/she was required to sign a commitment to no longer cause a disruption, and parent conferences were part of the requirement.
This seemed a better solution to the problem than suspension or expulsion. This may not have been the perfect solution, but at least the other students could learn without disruption. Both parents should be required to attend the conference since it is their responsibility to teach their children how to behave properly while in school. If parents missed a day of work, maybe they would begin to take the raising of a child more seriously. No excuses. No exceptions.
Regardless of how we want to solve this problem, we must never allow students to disrupt the educational process. We must hold parents responsible. We must seek alternative ways to teaching so children will have a desire to learn, rather than causing problems. The stakes are too high to allow disruptions to lower the standards of a good educational system.