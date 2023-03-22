There has been some discussion in the past several years about the need to address discipline in our public schools.

In my 30 years as a teacher in Calvert County, I learned early in my career that children will do whatever they can get by with and will deliberately challenge authority. If that attitude was not addressed the first time in kindergarten, the child made sure to challenge the adult again. Everyone lost in that battle, but especially the ones who were serious about getting an education.