I am writing to express my opposition to any direct billing for EMS services.
My opposition stems from two principal objections. First, such fee for service billing is not an equitable way to recover costs. Every citizen in St. Mary’s County uses EMS services whether or not they ever make a call to request them. The very availability of the services carries a cost that should be born equally by all in the same way that everyone in an insurance pool bears a portion of the entire pool’s costs even though some may realize more benefits than others.
My second objection may well be the more important one. I realize the claim is made that EMS billing will not “go after” those who are unable to pay, but no matter how many times that is said, people won’t believe it. It may not even be true despite the best of intentions.
There will be those who hesitate to make a call for critical services with the thought of being billed for them in the back of their minds, and eventually that hesitation will cost lives. It is human nature.
In my own experience I am reminded of a situation experienced by my father down in Florida in a district that had a EMS billing policy similar to what is being proposed here. Despite the assurance that billing would not be pursued against him for an EMS trip to the hospital (one that he did not even call for), the billing department pursued my father for reimbursement like the hounds of hell and it continued even after his death. It took me almost two years to finally get them to stop.
EMS services are a general public welfare need. Hopefully none of us will ever need them but we all need to have them available. We should all bear the costs equally as a community and the notion of any fee for service billing should be scrapped.